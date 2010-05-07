Titans, NFL, union give $400K total to help Tennessee flood victims

Titans owner Bud Adams joined with the NFL and the players union in giving $400,000 to the American Red Cross and a Tennessee group to help the state recover from floods that killed at least 31 people in three states.
Adams decided to donate $200,000 from his Titans Foundation and encouraged the league and the NFL Players Association to match his gift. He thanked NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith for doing so.
"Our team and the Middle Tennessee community have a very strong bond and we have been there in times of need and tragedy as an organization," Adams said Friday in a statement released by the Titans. "I have unfortunately lived through many devastating hurricanes and know first-hand the damage that flooding can cause. I know the needs are great in the region and I hope that this contribution will help in some way. I would encourage our fans to do what they can in terms of donating time or resources to the cause of recovery."
The money will be split between the Red Cross and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, which also runs the Metro Nashville Disaster Relief Fund and the Tennessee Emergency Relief Fund.
Adams also promised that Titans players and staff will be out in Nashville next week to help with recovery.
"This is a two-pronged approach," Adams said in the statement. "We understand that the money and aid will help many people in the long-term, but sending our players and staff to help clean-up will help people immediately."
The playing surface at the Titans' LP Field on the east bank of the Cumberland River was covered with enough water Monday that heavy garbage cans floated on top. But team officials said they found just minor damage with 2 inches of water in most service areas, but most diverted to the field itself.
