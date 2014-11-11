Titans need blockers to aid Bishop Sankey's breakout

With a struggling offensive line, Tennessee has not been able to see the full skill set employed by their second-round pick, believed by some to be the best running back prospect entering the league this year.
At the moment, Sankey's best game of the season was a 61-yard performance against Jacksonville. In a 21-7 loss to the Ravens on Sunday, he finished with 58 yards, but only had 20 on his final eight carries.
"He started off running the ball really well, but we didn't do as great a job blocking for him as it progressed," coach Ken Whisenhunt said, via the Tennessean. "I think he made some good cuts and some good runs ... I think there's a lot of times where he's very good at making the first guy miss. We've just got to do a little better job with some of our backs at finishing those things."
Whisenhunt's attempt at laying the blame on both sides falls a little short when considering the problems across the line for the Titans. Chance Warmack has graded out negatively in almost half of his games, according to Pro Football Focus. Michael Oher has also struggled mightily this season.
Taylor Lewan has been encouraging, but not enough to inspire a game plan that could feature Sankey a little bit more.
It's a development that could make all the difference for someone like Zack Mettenberger.
