Around the NFL

Titans must find QB whisperer for Marcus Mariota

Published: Nov 03, 2015 at 02:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Ken Whisenhunt era is history in Tennessee, but the Titans can't lose sight of what matters most: The development of Marcus Mariota.

The team's rookie quarterback now sits at the center of a challenging transition in Nashville. Onto his second head coach in less than a half a season, Mariota will sip a cup of coffee with interim fill-in Mike Mularkey before the Titans hand-pick their leader of the future.

It's a rocky road for any rookie passer to endure -- just ask Blaine Gabbert.

As a first-round signal-caller for the Jaguars in 2011, Gabbert saw head coach Jack Del Rio axed 11 games into his rookie season. Defensive aide Mel Tucker finished the campaign before Jacksonville hired Mularkey -- only to fire him after one season. Gus Bradley took the reins from there, marking Gabbert's fourth head coach in 14 months. He's a starter again as of last night in San Francisco, but Gabbert's career was doomed from the start by the organizational chaos swirling around him.

The Titans must provide Mariota with a smoother transition centered around a concentrated hunt for the right head coach. It's certainly not Mularkey, and Tennessee can't go down that road no matter what unfolds over the next nine games.

Hiring an offensive-minded teacher who can build the attack around Mariota's gifts is priority No. 1 in Tennessee. Plenty of names come to mind: Frank Reich in San Diego, Hue Jackson in Cincinnati, Adam Gase in Chicago, Kyle Shanahan in Atlanta and Josh McDaniels in New England. Each of them stand out as proven quarterback tutors with creative approaches to running an offense.

The Titans must unearth a quarterback-friendly coach, something Whisenhunt failed to be. After all the bluster about his past success with Kurt Warner and Ben Roethlisberger, Whiz left far too many young passers by the side of the road.

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk didn't want that same fate for Mariota -- and it's hard to disagree with her assessment after watching Whiz stumble to a 3-20 record in Tennessee and a 4-31 mark over his last 35 games. The timing, though, is tricky. 

The Titans are starting over -- again -- and their next hire looms as the most important decision this franchise has made since leaving Houston. If Adams and Co. select the right young coach to pair with their promising first-round passer -- the sky's the limit in Nashville.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence 'really excited to play with' Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow's signing has been met with seemingly as much criticism as hoopla, but for Trevor Lawrence, it's been a chance to get to know another former first-round QB and he's been happy with what he's seen thus far. 
news

NFL community celebrates Adam Vinatieri's retirement

The most accomplished kicker in NFL history is hanging up his cleats.

﻿Adam Vinatieri﻿ announced Wednesday he's planning to retire. After 24 NFL seasons, the former Patriots and Colts star is the unassailable G.O.A.T. at his position. His retirement prompted reactions from around the league.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa admits he 'wasn't comfortable' as rookie; says confidence, hip have improved significantly

Tua Tagovailoa admitted Wednesday that he wasn't always comfortable running the Dolphins offense as a rookie, but his confidence, along with his hip, have improved in a big way heading into the 2021 campaign. 
news

Former Patriots, Colts K Adam Vinatieri says he plans to retire

Following a 2020 campaign in which he did not play, all-time great kicker Adam Vinatieri announced his plans to retire on Wednesday.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on contract: 'I would love to be in Baltimore forever'

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson told reporters Wednesday he'd love to remain a Baltimore Raven forever as the 2019 MVP approaches one of the NFL's next big pay days. 
news

Roundup: Cowboys hire former Giants coach Ben McAdoo as consultant

Dallas is hiring former Big Blue head coach Ben McAdoo as a consultant. The move reunites McAdoo with Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, under whom McAdoo coached tight ends and quarterbacks in Green Bay from 2006 to 2013.
news

NFL, NFLPA agree to $208.2M salary cap ceiling for 2022 season

The NFL and the NFLPA on Wednesday agreed to a $208.2 million salary cap ceiling for the 2022 season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

NFL owners approve expanded rule on low blocks, 90-man rosters to start training camp

In an effort to increase player safety, NFL owners approved a change to the league's low block rule. The league also approved 90-man rosters to start training camp and set cut dates.
news

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers to face off in latest edition of 'The Match'

In a pseudo rematch of the 2020 NFC Championship Game, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will meet on the golf course this summer in the latest edition of "The Match."
news

Michael Pittman: New Colts QB Carson Wentz 'is on a mission'

Carson Wentz is entering his first season with the Indianapolis Colts. Second-year receiver Michael Pittman believes his new quarterback is "so dialed in that he is on a mission."
news

Josh Allen thankful for stability in Buffalo, ready 'to take that next step'

Entering his fourth NFL season, Josh Allen recognized the stability within the Bills franchise and how it benefits the quarterback as he aims to take Buffalo to the next level. 
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick starts over once again in Washington: 'I've done it so many times'

Opening up OTAs with the ninth team of his 16-year career, Ryan Fitzpatrick is fast at work getting to know a new franchise, new teammates and a new offense. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW