Titans move Amano, Harris in reworking dominant O-line

Mawae leads active NFL linemen with 241 regular-season games played after he started all 16 contests last season -- his fourth with Tennessee. He's eager to keep playing and wants to start, but there could be factors working against him: He turned 39 in January and also has said with heated labor negotiations looming that his job as president of the NFL Players Association might not be helping him. His agent has talked with the Titans, but there's no movement yet.