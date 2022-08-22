Around the NFL

Titans' Mike Vrabel 'encouraged' by rookie WR Treylon Burks' play despite lone preseason catch

Published: Aug 22, 2022 at 08:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Tennessee Titans have given first-round rookie receiver Treylon Burks a ton of preseason snaps through two weeks, but the wideout has seen only four targets, catching one pass for four yards.

Following Saturday's preseason win over Tampa Bay, head coach Mike Vrabel noted that Burks' lack of targets isn't indicative of how the rookie is progressing.

"The thing that I'm always trying to say in regard to receivers is they can't control when they get the ball," Vrabel said, via Ben Arthur of The Tennessean. "All they can control is that they get open and that we can review the film and say, 'Hey, this is where we'd like the ball to go.' I don't want to tell quarterbacks, 'Hey, throw it to this guy.' That's not the direction we really want to head."

The Titans starting rookie Malik Willis and handing off to little-used veteran Logan Woodside certainly plays a role in how other players are evaluated. Burks has gotten open, but the targets haven't been there due to pressure or the young QB not pulling the trigger.

Burks took 35 snaps in Saturday's preseason action, playing well into the fourth quarter.

"But I was really encouraged by some of the things, especially without the football trying to block," Vrabel said of Burks. "There were times that he was open, whether that be for a catch and run, and there were some other times that we'd like to see a better route. Just continue to progress and work on the conditioning in the game and all the things that are required of receivers."

Given Burks was selected with the draft pick traded for A.J. Brown, the spotlight was already on the rookie wideout. Then offseason struggles with asthma and conditioning put him behind. The lack of targets his way during preseason action hasn't helped get a grasp of the type of role the rookie could play once Ryan Tannehill is back under center.

Vrable's comments are a positive sign, and Burks wouldn't be the first rookie to struggle out of the gate before hitting his stride early in the season. But at this point, it's anyone's guess how much the rookie will contribute to open the Titans' AFC South title defense.

Related Content

news

Raiders trade QB Nick Mullens to Vikings for conditional 2024 seventh-round pick

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Vikings are acquiring Nick Mullens from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick.

news

Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza wins job after release of Matt Haack

The Bills announced Monday the release of punter Matt Haack, which gives the starting job to rookie Matt Araiza.

news

Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers facility, will practice on Monday

Bucs QB Tom Brady is back in the building and will practice on Monday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.

news

Pete Carroll not putting a timeline on QB battle between Geno Smith, Drew Lock: 'I'm going to take the time it takes to figure it out'

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said there is no "date pressure" when he needs to announce a starting quarterback.

news

Ravens impressive rookie TE Isaiah Likely has 'made the most' of his opportunities

Baltimore Ravens rookie tight end Isaiah Likely had eight receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

news

Giants rookie DL Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers knee injury, to undergo tests Monday

Kayvon Thibodeaux's second preseason game ended prematurely Sunday night due to injury. The Giants rookie was ruled out after suffering a knee injury early in the second quarter against the Bengals.

news

Packers LT David Bakhtiari (knee) comes off PUP list: 'It's been the journey that I've had to attack'

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari participated in individual drills Sunday after being removed from the physically unable to perform list. The two-time All-Pro missed all but 27 snaps of the 2021 season.

news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt tests positive for COVID-19, will sit out rest of preseason

The Cardinals will be without J.J. Watt when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night after the veteran defensive end tested positive for COVID-19. Arizona added that Watt will also not travel with the team to Tennessee for next Saturday's preseason finale.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Gardner Minshew led Philadelphia's backups on two touchdown drives, while Joshua Dobbs secured the Browns' backup QB role behind Jacoby Brissett. Read what else we learned from Sunday's preseason action.

news

Tom Brady expected to return to Buccaneers on Monday

Bucs QB Tom Brady is expected to return to the team on Monday following an absence from training camp for personal reasons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 21

Buccaneers G Aaron Stinnie suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Saturday night's preseason defeat to the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's games.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE