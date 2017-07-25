Titans' Mariota 'ready to go with everything' for camp

"Once the season was done it was a combination of the Titans staff and myself [deciding on the weight], and we wanted to focus on what playing weight would help me be the best at," Mariota said. "And I think right around 215-218 is what I played at in college and I was able to run around and do some things. So that was the focus. If it doesn't happen, if it doesn't work out, I can always gain weight. But 218 is probably the best weight to play at and I'll probably try and stick around there throughout the season."