Titans' Mariota 'ready to go with everything' for camp

Marcus Mariota spent the offseason limited in workouts after suffering a season-ending broken leg in 2016. Ahead of Tennessee Titans training camp opening this week, the quarterback says he's full-go.
"I feel great," Mariota told Jim Wyatt of the team's official website on Tuesday. "With camp starting on Friday I think my body is in good shape, and I can't wait to get it going.
"I will be ready to go with everything. I will be full-go in practice, and I will be able to do everything with the guys. And I am excited about that because I wasn't able to do it in [organized team activities]. It should be a lot of fun."
There was little fear that Mariota wouldn't be ready for training camp.
The 23-year-old quarterback also told Wyatt he plans to play the 2017 season at around 218 pounds, despite reports that the team wanted him to bulk up to help absorb hits. Last year he was listed at 222 pounds. Mariota's reasoning for shedding pounds was to improve his mobility and elusiveness.
"Once the season was done it was a combination of the Titans staff and myself [deciding on the weight], and we wanted to focus on what playing weight would help me be the best at," Mariota said. "And I think right around 215-218 is what I played at in college and I was able to run around and do some things. So that was the focus. If it doesn't happen, if it doesn't work out, I can always gain weight. But 218 is probably the best weight to play at and I'll probably try and stick around there throughout the season."
The Titans spent the offseason compiling enhanced weaponry for Mariota's passing attack, adding first-round pick Corey Davis, veteran Eric Decker and third-round pick Taywan Taylor to go with Rishard Matthews, Tajae Sharpe, Harry Douglas and Tre McBride. Mariota said he recently threw to Decker in a workout.
"I think the group is great," Mariota said of his receivers. "I think adding Eric is going to help with the veteran presence. ... He's a guy who has done it in the league for a really long time. With the young guys that we have in Corey and Taywan, and even Tajae and Rishard, to have [another] guy they can look up to, I am excited and I think they are too."
All the positivity surrounding the Titans this offseason relies on Mariota remaining healthy for 16 games. The first step begins this week when he opens camp at 100 percent.