Titans' Marcus Mariota: 'I have been hurting our team'

Published: Dec 11, 2017 at 01:14 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Tennessee Titans watched their grip on the AFC South slip away Sunday in the desert, falling 12-7 to the Arizona Cardinals.

Marcus Mariota took the blame for an offense that totaled a measly 204 yards. The Titans QB also tossed two interceptions and completed just 16 of 31 passes.

"Frustration is an understatement," Mariota said, via the team's official website. "The defense played lights out, special teams did their job and I have been hurting our team and I have to find ways to get better and improve."

With the ground game stuck in the mud against a stout Cardinals run-D, Mariota couldn't connect with his receivers. The Titans managed just 62 yards and three first downs in the second half.

After the game, coach Mike Mularkey said Mariota played through a knee injury after a first-half run. The QB dismissed the notion that the injury affected his play.

"I'm just pissed off," he said.

The Titans offense has struggled all season. Outside of shots to tight end Delaine Walker, Mariota hasn't performed consistently and routinely misses throws to open targets. The third-year quarterback already set a career-high with 14 interceptions to go with just 10 touchdown throws in 12 starts.

The issue has been on both the quarterback and coaching staff. It was head-scratching to see Mariota targeting rookie cornerback Adoree Jackson on 4th-and-10 on the Titans final play Sunday.

"I expect myself to do my job, and that's taking care of the football and converting third downs," Mariota said. "And I haven't been up to par. I have to be better."

