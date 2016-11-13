Around the NFL

Titans LT Taylor Lewan ejected after contact with ref

Published: Nov 13, 2016 at 05:47 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Tennessee Titans played most of their 47-25 victory over the Green Bay Packers without their starting left tackle.

Taylor Lewan was ejected in the first quarter for making contact with an official.

The ejection came after Packers defensive lineman Letroy Guion jumped offsides and hit Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota before the snap. Several Titans offensive lineman went after Guion for hitting their quarterback. As an official tried to separate scuffling players, Lewan appeared to push the ref.

Dennis Kelly took over for Lewan.

Lewan's ejection was the sixth of the season by referee Jeff Tripplett's crew, by far the most in the NFL. After the game, Titans coach Mike Mularkey said he agreed with the decision to eject Lewan.

"It was the right call," Mularkey said. "Taylor should not have been where he was. He should have been back in the huddle -- no excuses. He shouldn't have been there."

Missing their starting left tackle didn't slow the Titans. Running back DeMarco Murray tossed a touchdown pass to Delanie Walker six plays after Lewan was disqualified.

It was part of a wild start for the Titans, who attempted an onside kick to open the game and watched Murray go untouched for a 75-yard touchdown on Tennessee's first offensive snap.

