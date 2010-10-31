Titans lose QB Young, WR Britt to injuries in loss to Chargers

The Tennessee Titans will be limping into the bye week after Sunday's 33-25 loss to the San Diego Chargers.
Quarterback Vince Young reinjured his left ankle and had to be helped off the field in the fourth quarter. Young went down while scrambling with less than six minutes remaining and immediately grabbed his left leg. He missed a victory against Philadelphia last week with a sprained left knee and ankle.
"I reinjured it," said Young, who was in a walking boot as he left the locker room afterward.
"It's very tough," he said. "I definitely want to be out there with my teammates. It's very frustrating. I hate putting them in that situation, but we have an outstanding backup quarterback."
Young, who was 10 of 21 for 253 yards and two touchdowns before the injury, was replaced by Kerry Collins.
"The bye is good, to get back to rest a little bit and get more treatment and get off of it and let it rest," Young said.
Wide receiver Kenny Britt suffered a right hamstring injury during the Titans' second drive of the game during an incomplete pass from Young. He changed into street clothes and watched the remainder of the game from the sideline.
The Tennessean reports that Britt is scheduled for an MRI Monday and could be sidelined indefinitely. Titans coach Jeff Fisher told the newspaper he expects Britt to miss an "extended period of time."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.