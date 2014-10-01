Around the NFL

Titans looking to trade Justin Hunter?

Published: Oct 01, 2014 at 05:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Is Justin Hunter being shopped by the Tennessee Titans?

Plugged-in scribe Jim Wyatt of the Tennessean on Wednesday shot down chatter that the team wants to trade the second-year wide receiver to the Cleveland Browns.

Calling it "just another bogus rumor that gets started this time of year," Wyatt acknowledged that the Titans are "disappointed" with Hunter's "inconsistencies," but have no interest in moving the pass-catcher. Referring to whispers out of Cleveland that the Browns were in line to acquire Hunter for undrafted running back Isaiah Crowell, Wyatt called such a deal a "fireable offense" were the Titans to pull the trigger.

The potential trade makes even less sense for Tennessee after they drafted second-round runner Bishop Sankey, who coach Ken Whisenhunt has ticketed for more carries starting Sunday when the Browns visit Tennessee.

Hunter, meanwhile, remains a project. Titans quarterbacks have a 37.0 passer rating throwing at our "Making the Leap" candidate, whose drop rate of 30.77 percent ranks 43rd -- dead last -- among eligible receivers, per Pro Football Focus. Hunter has been wholly scattershot over four games, but the same applies to Tennessee's entire offense.

On a team desperately in need of an identity, trading for new talent isn't a terrible idea -- but Hunter won't be the player moved.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every game from Week 4 and picks the best player in the NFL. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL Now.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers DC DeMeco Ryan on Nick Bosa progress: Still day to day

On Wednesday, former first-round pick Nick Bosa had a maintenance day and first-year defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans let it be known there was no rushing to get Bosa back out there.
news

Raiders sign six-time Pro Bowl DL Gerald McCoy

Gerald McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman, has signed with the Raiders, the team announced on Wednesday.
news

Sterling Shepard supports Giants HC Joe Judge's discipline: 'If you don't like it, then you're welcome to leave'

Veteran Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard conveyed that the team is turning the page on Tuesday's skirmish and made it clear that he has no problems with Joe Judge's old-school approach in punishing the team for the fracas. 
news

Tom Brady, Bruce Arians to attend Peyton Manning's Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement in Canton

Tom Brady is making the trip to Northeast Ohio to attend the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony on Sunday, where his longtime rival and friend Peyton Manning will be enshrined.
news

Buccaneers, DC Todd Bowles agree to new three-year deal

Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to a new three-year deal that will pay him more than $3 million per season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported
news

Washington Football Team no longer permitting fans to wear Native American headdresses, face paint at home games

The Washington Football Team announced Wednesday that fans will no longer be permitted to wear Native American headdresses or face paint at FedExField going forward. 
news

Zac Taylor: 'No cause for panic' as Joe Burrow, Bengals offense struggle at training camp

Bengals coach Zac Taylor addressed the Bengals issues on offense in the early part of training camp and QB Joe Burrow continues to search for his rhythm. 
news

Aaron Rodgers calls relationship with Packers GM Brian Gutekunst 'a work in progress'

The Packers welcomed their star QB back with open arms after an offseason of tension. So far, Aaron Rodgers seems to be in no rush to declare all is well in Green Bay.
news

Frank Reich on Colts' QB situation, potential trade options: This is Carson Wentz's team

Could the Indianapolis Colts swing a trade for a veteran QB -- someone like Nick Foles, perhaps? Head coach Frank Reich addressed that possibility Wednesday, stating that this is Carson Wentz's team and Foles is currently on the Chicago Bears.
news

Veteran OL Joe Looney decides to retire less than a week after signing with Giants

The Giants are losing Joe Looney to retirement. The veteran OL signed with New York on July 31.
news

Vikings expect QB Kirk Cousins back at practice Thursday after stint on reserve/COVID-19 list

Minnesota expects its starting QB back at practice this week following a stint on the COVID list.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Colts giving second-year QB Jacob Eason a closer look after Wentz injury

The Colts are giving second-year quarterback ﻿Jacob Eason﻿ a close look before making any big moves in reaction to Carson Wentz's foot injury, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW