Titans looking to trade Justin Hunter?

Plugged-in scribe Jim Wyatt of the Tennessean on Wednesday shot down chatter that the team wants to trade the second-year wide receiver to the Cleveland Browns.
Calling it "just another bogus rumor that gets started this time of year," Wyatt acknowledged that the Titans are "disappointed" with Hunter's "inconsistencies," but have no interest in moving the pass-catcher. Referring to whispers out of Cleveland that the Browns were in line to acquire Hunter for undrafted running back Isaiah Crowell, Wyatt called such a deal a "fireable offense" were the Titans to pull the trigger.
The potential trade makes even less sense for Tennessee after they drafted second-round runner Bishop Sankey, who coach Ken Whisenhunt has ticketed for more carries starting Sunday when the Browns visit Tennessee.
Hunter, meanwhile, remains a project. Titans quarterbacks have a 37.0 passer rating throwing at our "Making the Leap" candidate, whose drop rate of 30.77 percent ranks 43rd -- dead last -- among eligible receivers, per Pro Football Focus. Hunter has been wholly scattershot over four games, but the same applies to Tennessee's entire offense.
On a team desperately in need of an identity, trading for new talent isn't a terrible idea -- but Hunter won't be the player moved.
