Titans looking to trade Justin Hunter?

Calling it "just another bogus rumor that gets started this time of year," Wyatt acknowledged that the Titans are "disappointed" with Hunter's "inconsistencies," but have no interest in moving the pass-catcher. Referring to whispers out of Cleveland that the Browns were in line to acquire Hunter for undrafted running back Isaiah Crowell, Wyatt called such a deal a "fireable offense" were the Titans to pull the trigger.