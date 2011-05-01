Titans look to sign veteran QB while rookie Locker develops

One day removed from choosing Jake Locker No. 8 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, Titans general manager Mike Reinfeldt told the Tennessean that the team's newest star quarterback won't be forced into action this season.
"We'd still like a guy that's been a seasoned guy that could step in and play," Reinfelt said Friday. "I don't think we want to put the pressure on Jake to have to do it. I think we want to be able to let him go at his own pace.
"I think (Jake) is going to be able to go faster than people think he can, but I think we need to have a veteran that we can throw in for a bunch of the season and be comfortable with him for winning games."
The relationship with the franchise's previous big hope, Vince Young, soured over the last two seasons. Young, believed to be the Titans' savior after being taken with the No. 3 overall pick in 2006, likely will be released shortly after NFL business restarts.
Reinfeldt told the newspaper that he prefers signing a veteran signal-caller to a two-year contract with the understanding that he could move down on the depth chart if Locker develops sooner than expected. Kerry Collins, who is a free agent, still might be an option.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.