Titans likely to use Marcus Mariota mainly in shotgun

Published: Jun 03, 2015 at 02:00 AM

There was much ado made about Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota playing under center once he reached the NFL. It was a centerpiece of his pre-draft workout with Tennessee, and the focal point of many anonymous scouts' concerns surrounding the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner.

But as expected, it sounds like most of his snaps will be out of the shotgun anyway.

"I think you are in the 'gun a little more now anyway," Titans quarterbacks coach John McNulty told the Tennessean. "The under center gives you a little more threat of the run and play action, and to push the ball down the field type of thing. But the way things go with the pass rush, you are in the 'gun a big part of the time.

"Marcus has adjusted well to it all. He's a natural. Marcus is just one of those guys who kind of just picks the ball up and says, 'What do you want me to do?' "

A quarterback with a unique skillset like Mariota will have an offense that plays to his strengths. It's as simple as that. There's a good chance that Ken Whisenhunt overhauls some of his concepts. He wouldn't be a good offensive-minded coach if he didn't.

That being said, Tennessee is setting up their offensive line for the future with some maulers up front in Taylor Lewan and Chance Warmack. I'll bet Mariota won't mind lining up under center then to hand the ball off at the end of games.

