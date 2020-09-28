NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski credits going sockless for change in fortunes

Published: Sep 28, 2020
Kevin Patra

Call him Sockless ﻿Stephen Gostkowski﻿.

The Tennessee Titans veteran kicker started his career in Nashville on a wobbly note, missing three field goals and a PAT in Week 1. Then the Super Bowl-winning kicker botched an extra point in Week 2.

Sunday, everything changed. The 36-year-old took his sock off and connected on six pivotal field goals in the Titans' 31-30 win over the Minnesota Vikings to keep Tennessee undefeated.

Gostkowski credited taking off the sock on his kicking foot for his sudden bout of accuracy after starting the season 3 of 6 on field goals.

"I practiced all summer without them," Gostkowski said, via Terry McCormick of Titan Insider. "It's a little like baseball. When you're in a slump you want to try something else and you get on a roll. I think my experience playing multiple sports kind of helps deal with a little bit of a bind. In a sport like baseball, you strike out or get embarrassed, you turn the page. ...We're only three games in and I've got a long way to go and I've a lot of work to do, but I'm excited to help the Titans be 3-0."

Sans sock, Gostkowski made field goals from 30, 31, 39, 51, 54 and 55 yards on Sunday. He became the first player to make 3-plus FGs of 50-plus yards in a game since Justin Tucker in Week 12, 2016.

Gostkowski made the go-ahead 55-yard field goal with 1:44 remaining in the fourth quarter. The kicker is now 26 of 27 for his career on game-tying or lead-changing FG attempts in the fourth quarter or OT (second-best FG percent on such attempts since 1991, min. 20 attempts).

The Titans hope that Sockless Ghost can keep his refound accuracy. After spending last year missing and avoiding field goals, it'd be nice for coach Mike Vrabel to be able to trust his kicker to put points on the board during a postseason run.

Related Content

Doug Pederson has no plans to bench Carson Wentz: 'That's a knee jerk reaction'
news

Doug Pederson has no plans to bench Carson Wentz: 'That's a knee jerk reaction'

The Eagles' proverbial marriage to ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ hit a rocky stage, but coach Doug Pederson insists he has zero plans on benching his starter for rookie ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ after Sunday's 23-23 tie with the Bengals. 
What to watch for in Chiefs-Ravens on 'Monday Night Football' 
news

What to watch for in Chiefs-Ravens on 'Monday Night Football' 

Here are five storylines to watch for when the Baltimore Ravens and defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs lock up on Monday Night Football.
Rams criticize defensive pass interference call in loss to Bills
news

Rams criticize defensive pass interference call in loss to Bills

The Rams came within a whisker of completing one of the wildest comebacks in regular-season history, erasing a 25-point deficit to take a four-point lead over the Buffalo Bills. However, a key defensive PI call cost L.A. the victory. 
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) runs during an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday Dec. 2, 2019 in Seattle. The Seahawks defeated the Vikings 37-30. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 4

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson is believed to have suffered just a knee sprain Sunday, one that should have him back on the field shortly -- pending Monday's MRI, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
'More comfortable' in Matt LaFleur's offense, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers putting up big numbers
news

'More comfortable' in Matt LaFleur's offense, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers putting up big numbers

Aaron Rodgers feels "really good" about where the offense is and that's because he's comfortable in the confines of Matt LaFleur's offense in their second season together.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
news

Russell Wilson sets NFL TD record to lead Seahawks past Cowboys

Russell Wilson is off to a torrid start to the 2020 NFL season. With five more TDs Sunday to lead the Seattle Seahawks to a win over the Dallas Cowboys, Wilson has an NFL-record 14 passing scores through three weeks.
Davante Adams, Kenny Clark inactive for Packers against Saints
news

Davante Adams, Kenny Clark inactive for Packers against Saints

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, the team's top option in the passing game, and defensive lineman Kenny Clark, perhaps the team's top defender are each inactive for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn watches play against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
news

Atlanta Falcons HC Dan Quinn focused on 'finishing better,' not job status

With Sunday's game ending in a 30-26 defeat, the Falcons blew their second 15-point, fourth-quarter lead in as many weeks, but coach Dan Quinn and his players maintain their drive to improve. 
Bill O'Brien following Houston Texans' 0-3 start to season: 'I don't think anybody is panicking'
news

Bill O'Brien following Houston Texans' 0-3 start to season: 'I don't think anybody is panicking'

Following losses to AFC heavyweights the Chiefs and Ravens, the Houston Texans lost to another undefeated conference foe on Sunday, falling to the Steelers, 28-21. But coach Bill O'Brien and quarterback Deshaun Watson are stressing that nobody's panicking. 
Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen suffers torn ACL in win over Falcons
news

Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen suffers torn ACL in win over Falcons

Fresh off signing a contract extension with the Bears, running back Tarik Cohen suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL Week 3: What we learned from Sunday's games
news

NFL Week 3: What we learned from Sunday's games

T.J. Watt grabbed family bragging rights as the Steelers downed the Texans, Josh Allen and the Bills staved off the Rams and Nick Chubb continued to impress. All that and a whole lot more was learned in Week 3's Sunday games. 
