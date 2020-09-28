Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski credits going sockless for change in fortunes

Call him Sockless ﻿Stephen Gostkowski﻿.

The Tennessee Titans veteran kicker started his career in Nashville on a wobbly note, missing three field goals and a PAT in Week 1. Then the Super Bowl-winning kicker botched an extra point in Week 2.

Sunday, everything changed. The 36-year-old took his sock off and connected on six pivotal field goals in the Titans' 31-30 win over the Minnesota Vikings to keep Tennessee undefeated.

Gostkowski credited taking off the sock on his kicking foot for his sudden bout of accuracy after starting the season 3 of 6 on field goals.

"I practiced all summer without them," Gostkowski said, via Terry McCormick of Titan Insider. "It's a little like baseball. When you're in a slump you want to try something else and you get on a roll. I think my experience playing multiple sports kind of helps deal with a little bit of a bind. In a sport like baseball, you strike out or get embarrassed, you turn the page. ...We're only three games in and I've got a long way to go and I've a lot of work to do, but I'm excited to help the Titans be 3-0."

Sans sock, Gostkowski made field goals from 30, 31, 39, 51, 54 and 55 yards on Sunday. He became the first player to make 3-plus FGs of 50-plus yards in a game since Justin Tucker in Week 12, 2016.

Gostkowski made the go-ahead 55-yard field goal with 1:44 remaining in the fourth quarter. The kicker is now 26 of 27 for his career on game-tying or lead-changing FG attempts in the fourth quarter or OT (second-best FG percent on such attempts since 1991, min. 20 attempts).