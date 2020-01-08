Around the NFL

Titans' Kevin Byard on Lamar Jackson: 'He's Vick 2.0'

Published: Jan 08, 2020 at 12:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Lamar Jackson's MVP-caliber season left jaws agape across the globe. The dual-threat quarterback gashed defenses through air and land with a menagerie of explosive plays, often making professional athletes looks like middle-aged beer-leaguers with osteoarthritis.

Ahead of Saturday's playoff bout against Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel popped in the QB's season highlight reel for his players. The responses went as expected.

"He's from Mars," defensive lineman Jurrell Casey said of Jackson, via Jim Wyatt of the team's official website. "He's definitely an outer space guy. He's unbelievable. The stuff that he's doing so far this season, it's unreal."

Jackson broke Michael Vick's QB rushing record and did so despite sitting out the season finale.

"I would say he's Vick 2.0," safety Kevin Byard said. "I was talking to my dad about it last night. I think he is faster than Vick, and he's so dynamic. I grew up watching Vick and I wanted to wear No. 7 because of Vick. I think kids are growing up now wanting to be just like Lamar Jackson. He is so dynamic and a trailblazer in his own right. And facing him is a big challenge for us.

"I have been watching him all year making guys look silly out there, so we are going to have to do a good job containing this guy."

Jackson leads the league in offensive TDs (43) and earned a whopping eight games with three-plus passing touchdowns, most in the NFL.

Jackson led the NFL in pass TDs (36) and led all QBs in rushing yards (1,206) in 2019. The last player to accomplish that feat? Hall of Famer Steve Young, who won NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP for the 49ers in 1994.

Jackson became the only player with 3,000-plus pass yards and 1,000-plus rush yards in a single season in NFL history. He also became the only player in history to record a 100-plus passer rating and 1,000-plus rush yards in a single season in NFL history (minimum 50 pass attempts).

"He'll juke you," safety Kenny Vaccaro said of Jackson. "You just have to get multiple guys around him. Any time you try to do a kill shot you'll probably get juked off the screen ... and end up on The Checkdown on Instagram. You don't want to end up on the highlight reels or on 'C'Mon Man!' or something like that. So you have to be able to breakdown, be a sound tackler, keep your eyes up and keep moving. You just have to play hard, play fast and be physical."

The Titans defense will have to do what no team seemed to do this season: slow down Jackson. If not, the presumptive MVP's campaign will roll on, and theirs will end.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson 'excited,' 'happy' to play for offensive-minded Kevin O'Connell 

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is excited about the prospects of being coached by the offensive-minded Kevin O'Connell. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Feb. 5

The Cincinnati Bengals ended their practices inside the University of Cincinnati on Saturday ahead of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Doug Pederson eager for challenge of rebuilding Jaguars: 'This is not an overnight fix'

Jaguars owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke formally introduced new head coach Doug Pederson in a news conference on Saturday afternoon.
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy reiterates team's desire to bring Aaron Rodgers back in 2022

The Packers' premature postseason exit forced the franchise to again face the future sooner than anticipated. Team president and CEO Mark Murphy addressed the road ahead on Saturday.
news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: Results of efforts to promote diversity within head coaches 'unacceptable'

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a memo Saturday morning to all 32 teams in which he said they "must acknowledge" that the results of their efforts to promote diversity with respect to head coaches "have been unacceptable."
news

Titans OL Rodger Saffold backs QB Ryan Tannehill: He took us 'out of the gutter'

Following an AFC Divisional Round defeat that saw Titans quarterback ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿ throw three interceptions in a loss to the Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati Bengals, the QB's weathered a storm of criticism. However, he's also garnered support aplenty, the latest coming from Pro Bowl teammate ﻿Rodger Saffold﻿. 
news

Anthony Lynn expected to be hired as 49ers assistant head coach

Anthony Lynn is joining the San Francisco 49ers as their assistant head coach, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports.
news

Raiders hiring Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator 

The Las Vegas Raiders are hiring Patrick Graham as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday evening. 
news

Colts hiring Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach and Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is being hired as the new Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday evening. 
news

Sashi Brown hired as new Ravens team president following retirement of Dick Cass 

Following 18 years with the team, Baltimore Ravens president Dick Cass is retiring and Sashi Brown will be his successor, the team announced Friday. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 4

The first Rams-Bengals injury designations were released for Super Bowl LVI, which is just nine days away. 
news

Seahawks expected to promote Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator

Pete Carroll has promoted from within for his newest defensive coordinator. The Seahawks are expected to name Clint Hurtt their latest DC. Hurtt has spent the past five seasons as Seattle's defensive line coach.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW