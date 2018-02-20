Titans keep Ryan Succop on 5-year, $20 million deal

The most impressive stat from Succop's 2017, and likely a major reason why Tennessee locked him up on a long-term deal, was the kicker's ability to convert from the area of separation: between 40 and 49 yards. Succop converted 16 of 20 such attempts, bested by San Francisco's Robbie Gould (17 of 18), Baltimore's Justin Tucker (11 of 12), Kansas City's Harrison Butker (10 of 12) and Los Angeles' Greg Zuerlein (a perfect 12 of 12).