Titans keep Fisher under contract through 2011 with extension

Published: Sep 17, 2007 at 09:25 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -Titans owner Bud Adams said more than a year ago that coach Jeff Fisher wouldn't be going anywhere. On Monday, the NFL's longest-tenured coach with his current team said he hopes to finish his career in Tennessee.

Adams picked up the 2007 option on Fisher's contract at the end of last season, and an extension had been expected since then. Fisher said they finally worked out the last details last week.

"Never at any time was I of the opinion it was not going to get done," Fisher said. "What was most important to me was the team and the players and winning games."

Fisher is in his 13th season with the franchise that used to be the Houston Oilers. He originally was promoted from defensive coordinator to interim head coach in November 1994 and had the interim tag removed after that season ended. He coached his 200th regular season game with the Titans in Sunday's 22-20 loss to Indianapolis.

He is 18-32 since the team's last playoff berth and winning record in 2003.

But the Titans have won seven of their last nine games going back to last season when they rallied from an 0-5 start to an 8-8 finish that was one victory shy of a playoff berth with Offensive Rookie of the Year Vince Young.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL fantasy football stats & trends for Week 9: Rookie RB renaissance?

Are Bijan Robinson and other youngsters primed to take over down the stretch? What will new QBs do for fantasy assets in Minnesota, Las Vegas and Atlanta? Joel Smyth identifies eight notable nuggets to inform your fantasy decisions heading into Week 9.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: We have 'every piece' that we need to be 'great'

The Chiefs are coming off their first single-digit scoring performance since Week 7, 2021, causing some to question the caliber of the team's wide receivers -- even as Kansas City stands at 6-2. Tight end Travis Kelce is not among the naysayers.
news

Move the Sticks: Cowboys vs. Eagles preview, big Week 9 games & Bucky's coach's corner

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. 
news

NFL defenses that CAN win a championship; plus, the early Coach of the Year and A.J. Brown's domination

"Defenses win championships." How much does this age-old adage apply in today's offense-driven NFL? Well, Bucky Brooks spotlights five Ds that CAN spark a run to the Lombardi Trophy. Plus, the midseason Coach of the Year and the secret to A.J. Brown's success.