Titans' Kearse shows you really can go home again

"In my second year at Florida, one of my brothers (Rocky) was murdered back home. It was a tough place to grow up. You had to grow up fast. You had lots of freedom. My brother was into gun play. He was trying to protect a friend when he was killed. I have a tattoo of him on my shoulder of a 3-D cross and rose vines on it and his initials. A month ago, I added around it: 'FATHER FORGIVE ME, FOR I HAVE SINNED.' Guys ask me, 'Man, what have you done?' It's not anything I've done. Just a message for everyone to consider in their lives. And a message for my brother. He never got the chance to ask for forgiveness."