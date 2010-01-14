Titans' Johnson unanimous All-Pro; four Vikings tabbed for team

Published: Jan 14, 2010 at 03:00 AM

NEW YORK -- Chris Johnson didn't receive any votes for MVP. He didn't miss any for The Associated Press 2009 NFL All-Pro team.

The 2,000-yard rusher from the Tennessee Titans was the only unanimous choice for the squad, announced Thursday. He's joined in the backfield by Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, who won an unprecedented fourth Most Valuable Player Award last week, when only quarterbacks received votes.

"That'd be a good thing," said Johnson, who won the Offensive Player of the Year award Wednesday. "Because I feel like if you put a season out there, out of those dudes who got votes or the dudes who won, I wouldn't feel they had a better season than I had, and broke as many records in one season that I had."

For setting the league mark for yards from scrimmage and becoming the sixth 2,000-yard rusher in NFL history, Johnson receive all 50 votes from a nationwide panel of sports writers. One other player, San Francisco 49ers inside linebacker Patrick Willis, came close with, appropriately, 49. Cornerbacks Charles Woodson of the Green Bay Packers, the Defensive Player of the Year, and Darrelle Revis of the New York Jets each had 48, as did Oakland Raiders punter Shane Lechler.

"I just think Patrick is a very unique guy," 49ers coach Mike Singletary said. "He's a guy who's always going to be around the ball. He has the instincts. He has the speed. He can be where he wants to be."

He's on the All-Pro team for the second time in his three pro seasons. The other inside linebacker, the Baltimore Ravens' Ray Lewis, made it for the seventh time.

Other veteran All-Pros include Manning, chosen for the fifth time, as were Minnesota Vikings guard Steve Hutchinson and defensive tackle Kevin Williams, and Lechler.

The Vikings had the most players on the team with four -- running back Adrian Peterson and defensive end Jared Allen also made it. Next was the Colts with three: Manning, tight end Dallas Clark and defensive end Dwight Freeney.

The New Orleans Saints (guard Jahri Evans and safety Darren Sharper), Dallas Cowboys (outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware and defensive tackle Jay Ratliff), New York Jets (Revis and center Nick Mangold), Denver Broncos (tackle Ryan Clady and defensive end Elvis Dumervil) and Cleveland Browns (tackle Joe Thomas and kick returner Joshua Cribbs) had two players.

"To be selected for the All-Pro team is really overwhelming to me," Clady said. "There are so many great tackles playing right now. To be recognized among them is truly a blessing. I would like to thank my teammates and coaches for this honor."

In all, there were 15 AFC players and 12 from the NFC selected.

Fourteen players made All-Pro for the first time: Johnson, Revis, Dumervil, Ratliff, Cribbs, Mangold, Evans, Thomas, Clady, Clark, New England Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker, Philadelphia Eagles fullback Leonard Weaver, San Diego Chargers kicker Nate Kaeding and Arizona Cardinals safety Adrian Wilson.

Woodson made it for the first time with the Packers, second time overall. He was an All-Pro in 1999 with the Raiders.

Sharper also made it nine years ago with Green Bay.

Also selected to the team for the second time was Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson.

Repeaters from last year were Manning, Peterson, Andre Johnson, Hutchinson, Allen, Williams, Ware, Lewis and Lechler.

The New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers had no All-Pros this season.

Results of The Associated Press 2009 NFL All-Pro balloting selected by a national panel of media members (first-team players in bold):

