Titans' Johnson having MRI; Mawae to have surgery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee rookie running back Chris Johnson wore a walking boot on his injured right foot Monday and was scheduled for an MRI exam after a high ankle sprain knocked him out of the Titans' playoff loss to Baltimore.
Chris Johnson, RB
Tennessee Titans
2008 Rushing Stats
Carries: 251
Yards: 1,228
Average: 4.9
Touchdowns: 9
All-Pro center Kevin Mawae needs surgery on a partially torn triceps tendon in his right arm and will miss the Pro Bowl as a result. He had postponed surgery with the hope of being able to play in the Super Bowl if the Titans had advanced.
Johnson was hurt midway through the second quarter of the Titans' 13-10 AFC divisional playoff loss to Baltimore on Saturday. He had his ankle retaped and tried to return, but couldn't. He wore the walking boot Monday as the Titans cleared out their lockers.
"He has components of a high ankle sprain," Titans coach Jeff Fisher said. "He'll remain in the boot. I can't say whether or not he'll be back for the Pro Bowl or not. Had we won the ballgame, he probably would've been listed as doubtful for this week."
Mawae, who turns 38 on Jan. 23, said he would have been placed on injured reserve if he had been hurt early in the season instead of Dec. 21. But he said he has recovered from a worse such injury. Under contract for the 2009 season, Mawae said he feels he proved how well he still can play this season.
Fisher said they had hoped to keep the 15-year veteran on the roster and active in case they reached the Super Bowl.
"I committed to Kevin if it would at all be possible to keep him up so he would have an opportunity to play at least one play in the Super Bowl," Fisher said.
