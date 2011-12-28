Titans' Johnson 14 yards away from avoiding $300K pay dock

An historic rushing performance in Sunday's season finale against the Houston Texans is all that can save him from posting a career low in rushing yards. But Johnson has a chance to make amends Sunday, potentially leading the Titans into the playoffs, while also avoiding a hit to his salary, as stipulated in his new contract signed before the season.
The Tennessean reported this week that Johnson stands to keep $300,000 if he runs for 14 or more yards against the Texans, which would push his season total to 1,000. Johnson's contract specifies that his 2012 salary would decrease from $8 million to $7.7 million if the running back failed to run for 1,000 yards in 2011.
Johnson, who's hampered by an injured ankle, rushed for 56 yards last weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Titans coach Mike Munchak said the injury could slow the running back against the Texans.