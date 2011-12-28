Titans' Johnson 14 yards away from avoiding $300K pay dock

Published: Dec 28, 2011 at 01:09 AM

By all accounts, Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson's 2011 season has been disappointing.

An historic rushing performance in Sunday's season finale against the Houston Texans is all that can save him from posting a career low in rushing yards. But Johnson has a chance to make amends Sunday, potentially leading the Titans into the playoffs, while also avoiding a hit to his salary, as stipulated in his new contract signed before the season.

The Tennessean reported this week that Johnson stands to keep $300,000 if he runs for 14 or more yards against the Texans, which would push his season total to 1,000. Johnson's contract specifies that his 2012 salary would decrease from $8 million to $7.7 million if the running back failed to run for 1,000 yards in 2011.

Johnson, who's hampered by an injured ankle, rushed for 56 yards last weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Titans coach Mike Munchak said the injury could slow the running back against the Texans.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Michigan's own: Why Raiders' Maxx Crosby 'cannot wait' for first game at Ford Field on Monday night

Monday night's prime-time bout between the Raiders and Lions is a homecoming for one of the league's most ferocious pass rushers, Maxx Crosby. The two-time Pro Bowler tells Bridget Condon he "cannot wait" for his first game at Ford Field.
news

MRI shows Falcons DT Grady Jarrett suffered torn ACL in loss to Titans

An MRI revealed Falcons DT Grady Jarrett suffered a torn ACL on Sunday and he will miss the rest of the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) cleared for contact, in line for Week 9 return vs. Raiders

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) has been cleared for contact, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday, enabling the starter to return to action against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jones was examined before Sunday's overtime loss to the New York Jets.