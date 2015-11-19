Titans-Jaguars fantasy recap: Marcus Mariota shines

Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Top performers:
» Marcus Mariota, QB: 231 pass yards, 29 rush yards, TD, 18.14 fantasy points
» Delanie Walker, TE: 109 yards, 10.90 fantasy points
» Antonio Andrews, RB: 94 yards, 9.40 fantay points
» Allen Robinson, WR: 113 yards, 11.30 fantasy points
» Blake Bortles, QB: 242 pass yards, TD, INT, 9 rush yards, fumble, 10.58 fantasy points
» Jaguars D/ST: 4 sacks, fumble recovery, 10.00 fantasy points
There was some hope that Marcus Mariota could take advantage of a Jaguars defense that hadn't been particularly stout this season. And he did ... sort of. The Titans played quite conservatively, but a third quarter touchdown run helped give the rookie a decent fantasy night. Even with Dexter McCluster and David Cobb getting snaps, Antonio Andrews remained the lead back in powder blue and responded with a respectable 78 rushing yards. No surprise that Delanie Walker led the team in targets, catches and yards. For those awaiting the breakout of Dorial Green-Beckham ... keep waiting.
The Titans defense has been underrated this season and it did a great job in cooling off the previously red-hot Jaguars offense. Then again, it had some help from a passing attack that staunchly refused to targets its best weapons for much of the first half. As a result, Blake Bortles had his worst fantasy outing since Week 1 with just 10.58 points. Thankfully, Bortles did get Allen Robinson involved with five catches for 113 yards. Allen Hurns had just three receptions and saw his touchdown streak end at seven games. But Julius Thomas! Welcome back to the end zone. T.J. Yeldon got out to a quick start, but the Jaguars went away from the running back, leaving him with a middling 82 yards on 17 total touches.