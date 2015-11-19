Titans-Jaguars fantasy recap: Marcus Mariota shines

The Titans defense has been underrated this season and it did a great job in cooling off the previously red-hot Jaguars offense. Then again, it had some help from a passing attack that staunchly refused to targets its best weapons for much of the first half. As a result, Blake Bortles had his worst fantasy outing since Week 1 with just 10.58 points. Thankfully, Bortles did get Allen Robinson involved with five catches for 113 yards. Allen Hurns had just three receptions and saw his touchdown streak end at seven games. But Julius Thomas! Welcome back to the end zone. T.J. Yeldon got out to a quick start, but the Jaguars went away from the running back, leaving him with a middling 82 yards on 17 total touches.