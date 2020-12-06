Titans' Jadeveon Clowney looks ahead to '21 after undergoing season-ending knee surgery

When the Titans placed pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney on injured reserve on Nov. 21, the initial thought was that he would be back late in the season to potentially add a playoff boost.

Instead, sources say that Clowney's 2020 is over.

This past Wednesday, Clowney quietly underwent surgery to repair his left meniscus, a procedure that requires months of rehab and knocks him out for the remainder of the season, sources say.

Clowney should be fully healthy by March for free agency after the procedure, which was done by Dr. Walt Lowe, who is the Texans team physician and chief of orthopedic surgery at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.

Clowney will remain in his hometown of Houston while he rehabs.

This surgery was done on Clowney's left knee, while previously he underwent successful microfracture surgery on his right knee. This one is also said to be straight-forward with no additional issues.

For the Titans, it closes the book on a 2020 signing that didn't work out as all parties had hoped. Clowney was paid $13 million for eight games and no sacks, though he was disruptive when he was on the field.