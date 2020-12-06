Titans' Jadeveon Clowney looks ahead to '21 after undergoing season-ending knee surgery

Published: Dec 06, 2020 at 05:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

When the Titans placed pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney on injured reserve on Nov. 21, the initial thought was that he would be back late in the season to potentially add a playoff boost.

Instead, sources say that Clowney's 2020 is over.

This past Wednesday, Clowney quietly underwent surgery to repair his left meniscus, a procedure that requires months of rehab and knocks him out for the remainder of the season, sources say.

Clowney should be fully healthy by March for free agency after the procedure, which was done by Dr. Walt Lowe, who is the Texans team physician and chief of orthopedic surgery at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.

Clowney will remain in his hometown of Houston while he rehabs.

This surgery was done on Clowney's left knee, while previously he underwent successful microfracture surgery on his right knee. This one is also said to be straight-forward with no additional issues.

For the Titans, it closes the book on a 2020 signing that didn't work out as all parties had hoped. Clowney was paid $13 million for eight games and no sacks, though he was disruptive when he was on the field.

Tennessee has not ruled out a return for 2021, depending on his market.

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Eagles' Doug Pederson, Chargers' Anthony Lynn among coaches on hot seat

Several NFL coaches have begun facing the possibility of being let go by their organizations amid tumultuous seasons. Among those names are Doug Pederson, Anthony Lynn and two coaches who have just one win between them.
news

Injury roundup: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa expected to start vs. Bengals

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be back in as the starter today, assuming all goes well in warmups, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

49ers DC Robert Saleh on Bills QB Josh Allen: 'He's like a young Cam Newton'

Ahead of Week 13, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh discussed how Bills QB Josh Allen's size and skill set reminds him of another mobile 6-foot-5 signal-caller currently making his living with the Patriots.
news

Joe Haden: Steelers confident in replacements for Bud Dupree

In the wake of Bud Dupree's season-ending knee injury, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden is confident linebackers Alex Highsmith and Ola Adeniyi are up to the task of replacing him. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL