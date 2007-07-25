Titans ink deal with veteran WR Moulds

NASHVILLE, TENN. – The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with free agent WR Eric Moulds on a contract today. Moulds joins the Titans after spending the 2006 campaign with the Houston Texans. Prior to joining the Texans, he played 10 seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

"Eric is a proven and productive receiver in this league," said Titans general manager Mike Reinfeldt. "He provides us a big target with sure hands and his veteran leadership is a valuable addition to our receiving corps."

Moulds (6-2, 225) has appeared in 170 career games with 149 starts and has notched 732 receptions for 9,653 yards and 49 touchdowns in 11 NFL seasons. The four-time Pro Bowler needs just 347 receiving yards to become the 26th player in NFL history to record 10,000 career receiving yards and his 732 receptions rank 23rd in all-time league annals. Moulds has eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in four seasons, including a career-best 1,368 yards on just 67 receptions (20.4 avg.) in 1998. A consistent performer, Moulds has totaled at least 57 receptions in each of the last nine seasons. Moulds spent three seasons (2001-2003) with current Titans wide receivers coach Fred Graves, including the 2002 campaign in which Moulds recorded career highs in receptions (100) and touchdowns (10). Last season with Texans, Moulds finished second on the club with 57 catches for 557 yards and a touchdown.

Moulds was originally a first round selection (24th overall) by the Bills in the 1996 NFL Draft. The Mississippi State product finished his career ranked third on the Bulldogs' receiving list with 118 receptions for 2,022 yards. He was tabbed a first-team All-SEC selection after recording 62 catches in his final collegiate season. A native of Lucedale, Miss., Moulds was an All-America selection by Super Prep magazine following a stellar career at George County High School.