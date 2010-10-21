Titans in spotlight; Favre back at Lambeau among Week 7 stories

It is a very unusual year with the last of undefeated teams done by Week 5 and every last-place team thinking they still have a chance to win the division. The Cowboys probably can't believe they are in the race if they lose to the Giants and fall to 1-5 overall and 0-2 in the division. The Cowboys are already 0-2 in Dallas and have not established a home-field advantage. They also have 49 penalties, including 23 in the last two weeks. It is now or never, and I expect the Cowboys to deliver their best game of the year.