Titans HC Mike Vrabel to be enshrined in Patriots Hall of Fame

Mike Vrabel is currently penning his head coaching legacy with the Tennessee Titans, but his playing career as a member of the New England Patriots will be lauded in 2023.

Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame as the 34th inductee, the franchise announced Wednesday.

A linebacker who played 14 seasons in the NFL, Vrabel spent eight years with the Patriots, winning three Super Bowls and earning one All-Pro nod.

Vrabel will join former assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia, who was named as a contributor inductee in April, as the 2023 Patriots Hall of Fame honorees. A date and time for the ceremony will be announced at a later date, the team announced.

"It's my pleasure to announce Mike Vrabel as this year's selection to the Patriots Hall of Fame," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. "Mike's leadership and versatility were principal to one of the most successful eras in franchise history, propelling the Patriots to three Super Bowl titles in four years and establishing multiple NFL records for consecutive-game win streaks. Many Patriots players have made contributions in all three phases of the game, but none more significantly than Mike. He was an eight-year starter on defense who also regularly contributed on special teams and is the only player in NFL history to score touchdowns on his first 10 career receptions, including touchdowns in back-to-back Super Bowl victories. He was respected for his football intellect and was destined to become a head coach in this league. I look forward to welcoming him back to New England, where his induction will preserve his legacy as one of the greatest players in franchise history."

New England held its nomination committee meeting on April 6 to vote on inductees from a finalist class that included Vrabel, Logan Mankins and Bill Parcells.

Vrabel played for the Patriots form 2001-2008, signing with the squad after four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers in which he never started a game. Vrabel played 125 games for the Patriots with 110 starts, helping to draw a blueprint for the "Patriot Way," as he was a hard-nosed backer whose versatility was celebrated. For New England, Vrabel had 606 tackles, 48 sacks and 11 interceptions, while also contributing on offense to the tune of 10 receptions (including playoffs), which were amazingly all for touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro in 2007.