Around the NFL

Titans HC Mike Vrabel to be enshrined in Patriots Hall of Fame

Published: May 03, 2023 at 03:51 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Mike Vrabel is currently penning his head coaching legacy with the Tennessee Titans, but his playing career as a member of the New England Patriots will be lauded in 2023.

Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame as the 34th inductee, the franchise announced Wednesday.

A linebacker who played 14 seasons in the NFL, Vrabel spent eight years with the Patriots, winning three Super Bowls and earning one All-Pro nod.

Vrabel will join former assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia, who was named as a contributor inductee in April, as the 2023 Patriots Hall of Fame honorees. A date and time for the ceremony will be announced at a later date, the team announced.

"It's my pleasure to announce Mike Vrabel as this year's selection to the Patriots Hall of Fame," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. "Mike's leadership and versatility were principal to one of the most successful eras in franchise history, propelling the Patriots to three Super Bowl titles in four years and establishing multiple NFL records for consecutive-game win streaks. Many Patriots players have made contributions in all three phases of the game, but none more significantly than Mike. He was an eight-year starter on defense who also regularly contributed on special teams and is the only player in NFL history to score touchdowns on his first 10 career receptions, including touchdowns in back-to-back Super Bowl victories. He was respected for his football intellect and was destined to become a head coach in this league. I look forward to welcoming him back to New England, where his induction will preserve his legacy as one of the greatest players in franchise history."

New England held its nomination committee meeting on April 6 to vote on inductees from a finalist class that included Vrabel, Logan Mankins and Bill Parcells.

Vrabel played for the Patriots form 2001-2008, signing with the squad after four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers in which he never started a game. Vrabel played 125 games for the Patriots with 110 starts, helping to draw a blueprint for the "Patriot Way," as he was a hard-nosed backer whose versatility was celebrated. For New England, Vrabel had 606 tackles, 48 sacks and 11 interceptions, while also contributing on offense to the tune of 10 receptions (including playoffs), which were amazingly all for touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro in 2007.

Currently, Vrabel, 47, is approaching his seventh season as Titans head coach, which has seen him lead Tennessee to three playoff berths and a pair of AFC South titles. However, for at least one more day this upcoming season, Vrabel's time as a Patriot will be remembered and commemorated.

New England held its nomination committee meeting on April 6 to vote on inductees from a finalist class that included Vrabel, Logan Mankins and Bill Parcells.

Vrabel played for the Patriots form 2001-2008, signing with the squad after four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers in which he never started a game. Vrabel played 125 games for the Patriots with 110 starts, helping to draw a blueprint for the "Patriot Way," as he was a hard-nosed backer whose versatility was celebrated. For New England, Vrabel had 606 tackles, 48 sacks and 11 interceptions, while also contributing on offense to the tune of 10 receptions (including playoffs), which were amazingly all for touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro in 2007.

Currently, Vrabel, 47, is approaching his seventh season as Titans head coach, which has seen him lead Tennessee to three playoff berths and a pair of AFC South titles. However, for at least one more day this upcoming season, Vrabel's time as a Patriot will be remembered and commemorated.

Related Content

news

Ravens signing CB Rock Ya-Sin to one-year deal worth up to $6 million

The Ravens and former Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin have agreed to terms on one-year deal.

news

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce to face off against NBA's Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson in 'The Match'

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce will hit the links with Golden State Warriors teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in 'The Match' on June 29.

news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill feels 'a little bit of déjà vu' after Will Levis selection, not focused on rookie QB

Last year after the draft, Titans QB Ryan Tannehill answered questions about the club trading up to add Malik Willis in the third round. This year, he was asked to discuss the Titans trading up for Will Levis in the second round.

news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins says he has to 'earn the right' to stay in Minnesota

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins said on Wednesday that he hopes to remain in Minnesota for the duration of his career but understands his play this season will determine how that unfolds.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, May 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets agree to terms with Randall Cobb on one-year deal, reunite former Packers WR with Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers got another buddy a job. The Jets agreed to terms Wednesday with veteran receiver Randall Cobb on a one-year contract, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.

news

Niners signing veteran quarterback Brandon Allen

The San Francisco 49ers have added another quarterback to the fray. The Niners are signing veteran QB Brandon Allen, per NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.

news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht: Tristan Wirfs moving to LT not completely 'etched in stone yet'

After the Buccaneers didn't select a left tackle during the 2023 NFL Draft, the presumption was that star OT Tristan Wirfs would switch from the right to the left side. GM Jason Licht threw cold water on that move Tuesday.

news

Chargers GM Tom Telesco: Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson contracts not a 'blueprint' affecting Justin Herbert negotiations

Within the past 16 days, Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson agreed to new, massive long-term contracts. But despite the general thought being that recent QB contracts are a "blueprint" for other teams' deals, Chargers GM Tom Telesco is not focusing on that while negotiating a possible Justin Herbert deal.

news

Raheem Mostert: HC Mike McDaniel 'apologetic' Dolphins didn't run the ball enough last season

Running back Raheem Mostert said head coach Mike McDaniel apologized to him in exit interviews for the Dolphins not running more in 2022, something Miami will be looking to improve upon this season.

news

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon on tampering call: 'It's a mistake that we made'

New Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon issued an apology Tuesday for prohibited contact with general manager Monti Ossenfort prior to his hiring that led to the team having to trade third-round picks with the Eagles in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More