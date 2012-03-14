Titans have much going for them in chase for Peyton Manning

Yesterday, head coach Mike Munchak had offensive coordinator Chris Palmer put together a detailed report -- what was referred to as a "book" -- for Manning, explaining how the offense would work with the ex-Colts quarterback as its centerpiece, according to club sources. The over-arching plan, of which Palmer's presentation is a part, has been to appeal to the 14-year veteran's sensibilities by focusing on football while accentuating the organization's new look.