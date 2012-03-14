Titans have much going for them in chase for Peyton Manning

The Tennessee Titans might have been late to the Peyton Party. But with the future Hall-of-Famer now in their Nashville facility, they fully intend to crash the proceedings.
Yesterday, head coach Mike Munchak had offensive coordinator Chris Palmer put together a detailed report -- what was referred to as a "book" -- for Manning, explaining how the offense would work with the ex-Colts quarterback as its centerpiece, according to club sources. The over-arching plan, of which Palmer's presentation is a part, has been to appeal to the 14-year veteran's sensibilities by focusing on football while accentuating the organization's new look.
The Titans have undergone a metamorphosis over the last 14 months, assuming a far more buttoned-down, professional approach with Munchak taking the seat occupied for 17 years by Jeff Fisher. The club expects that to appeal to Manning. As one club source put it, "I'd be completely shocked if Peyton and Munch don't hit it off tremendously," saying both men possess "a great attention to detail, and brute honesty. They're both very matter-of-fact football people. ... Mike isPeyton Manning. They're unbelievably similar."
Sources close to Manning have indicated that the quarterback's comfort level will be important in determining where he signs. That's another area where the Titans feel they have an edge. Manning, who played college ball with the Tennessee Volunteers, is a legend in the state, and his wife is a native. Palmer coached Manning's younger brother, Eli, in New York.
And then there are the personal ties. Chief operating officer Mike Reinfeldt, Munchak and offensive line coach Bruce Matthews all played with Manning's father, Archie. The elder Manning also once drew paychecks from Titans owner Bud Adams when he was an Oiler.
The Titans have been regarded as a wild card in the race for Manning. But some in the organization believed they could become much more significant players if they could convince Manning to visit the facility.
Now that that's happened, there's plenty of reason for the other three teams in the race -- the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins -- to pay attention.