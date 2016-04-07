Titans GM: Trade 'interest has increased' for No. 1 pick

Titans general manager Jon Robinson said last month that it would cost a "king's ransom" to trade into the No. 1 spot of the 2016 NFL Draft.
Still, Tennessee's steep asking price for the first overall pick hasn't kept clubs from trying.
"I would say that with each day we inch closer to the draft, the discussions probably become a little bit more serious, if you will," Robinson said Wednesday, per the Tennessean. "That's something we're going back and forth with. Do we stay put with where we're at, or do we really entertain the thought of moving?
"I would say the interest has increased some. I wouldn't say there are 31 teams calling, but there are certainly teams that have interest in moving up."
Earlier this week, TheMMQB's Peter King reported that a swap for the No. 1 pick is a legitimate possibility, writing that "the Titans have received significant interest," before adding: "I believe it is now 50-50 whether Tennessee will trade it or keep it."
No matter how much genuine interest teams are showing, Robinson is wise to drop plenty of breadcrumbs along the way. Naturally, the goal is to paint the image of multiple front offices swarming the Titans with mind-blowing offers.
Any team with true interest is likely chasing one of the top two quarterbacks -- Cal's Jared Goff or North Dakota State's Carson Wentz -- before the Browns take the clock at No. 2. The 49ers (No. 7 pick), Eagles (No. 8) and Rams (No. 15) all make sense, but we still expect Tennessee to stay home and grab the player of their choice.