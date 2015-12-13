Around the NFL

Titans GM Ruston Webster at risk of losing job

Published: Dec 13, 2015 at 12:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

When you've lost 23 out of 28 games, your job isn't safe.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning on NFL Network's GameDay First that longtime Tennessee Titans general manager Ruston Webster is "very much at risk" of losing his job.

"We know (the Titans) already made a coaching change early on with removing Ken Whisenhunt," Rapoport said. "Now it's possible they clean house completely. When I talked to a high-ranking Titan's source about this, the logic was simple: 'We won five games the last two years, everyone is at risk. We have to evaluate everything.'"

Webster was elevated to the GM role in 2012 after serving as the team's vice president of player personnel. Since he took over the ship, the Titans have won a combined 18 games over four seasons.

Webster's haul this offseason was significant. Snagging Marcus Mariota is a franchise-changer. Receiver Dorial Green-Beckham had the best game of his rookie year last week and could be a big go-to target in the future. Free agent outside linebacker Brian Orakpo has flown under the radar as one of the best signings of the offseason.

However, over the course of four seasons, the Titans have struggled to add game-changing pieces, especially at the skill positions. Before being jettisoned, Whisenhunt bemoaned the lack of talent on the roster compared to what other coaches were working with.

It's possible that the Titans could look to lure a big-name coach by offering him the chance to dictate personnel as a coach-GM. Say, perhaps, if Chip Kelly were to leave Philadelphia and wanted to pair up with Mariota.



