 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Titans GM Robinson will be 'aggressive' this offseason

Published: Feb 27, 2018 at 12:08 AM
Jeremy_Bergman_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

On the verge of becoming a perennial postseason contender, the Tennessee Titans aren't letting up in 2018.

That's the company line held and professed by Titans general manager Jon Robinson, who told Titans director of broadcasting Mike Keith at a season-ticket holder event Monday that Tennessee won't be tepid during what looks to be a topsy-turvy offseason around the league.

"We'll certainly have a lot more time to just kind of sit back and watch, but we'll be aggressive as well," Robinson said, per Jason Wolf of The Tennessean. "If there is a player that we really, really, maybe we thought he was going to go in the top 10 and for whatever reason he's slipping down the board, we'll try and position ourselves to maybe acquire the guy. Or if we get action on our pick at 25, and a team wants to come up to our pick so that we trade back, I think I have proven that I am willing to trade.

"My phone line is always open."

Whether this thirsty version of Robinson is just saying this as a smoke screen to appease his company's investors or whether he is truly calling on all comers is a mystery. Should he mean it, Robinson will look to convert his so-so draft capital into something roster-changing. The Titans have one selection in every round of the draft, including the aforementioned 25th selection.

Tennessee is no stranger to wheeling and dealing before the draft. The Titans traded out of the first pick in the 2016 draft, letting Los Angeles draft Jared Goff and in return reaping a haul of picks that turned into Derrick Henry, Jack Conklin and Jonnu Smith, among others. The Tennessean reports that Robinson has made 10 draft deals in just two years as Titans GM.

With top-10 salary-cap space (roughly $51 million) and few starters hitting free agency (Avery Williamson, Quinton Spain, Josh Kline, DaQuan Jones), Tennessee is in a good place to spend and take risks. Prime among the Titans' needs this offseason is acquiring premier edge rusher talent and interior O-line help; top-10 free agents Ezekiel Ansah and Andrew Norwell will be there for the taking, if they're not tagged. But Robinson insists that he'd prefer to keep a cushion and not drain the Titans' cap dry on one player.

"You've got to be judicious with how you're going to allocate the funds because you never know if a player may become available via trade," Robinson explained. "And you might send a pick to a team for a player that you really didn't know would become available and you have to inherit that salary. There's players that you're going to want to re-sign along the way.

"So you can't just push all your chips in there on the table; you've got to be selective and try and make the right decisions for the football team."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2024 NFL Draft order for all seven rounds

Here's a look at the order for all seven rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, from Pick 1 to 257.
news

Ravens sign DT Justin Madubuike to four-year, $98 million extension 

The Baltimore Ravens have signed defensive tackle Justin Madubuike to a four-year $98 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

2024 NFL Draft: NFL awards 34 compensatory picks to 14 teams

The NFL announced on Friday that 34 compensatory picks for the 2024 NFL Draft have been awarded to 14 teams.
news

Patriots open to trading QB Mac Jones; receiving interest

A departure from New England could be in Mac Jones' future. The Patriots are open to trading the quarterback, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources, adding that teams have already called New England about the signal caller.
news

Lions LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin elected NFLPA president

The NFL Players Association has selected its next president. Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin has been elected as the union's new leader, the NFLPA announced Friday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Steelers releasing veteran CB Patrick Peterson

Pittsburgh is parting ways with veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson after one season with the team. Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowler, is entering his 14th year in the NFL.
news

Patriots agree to terms with TE Hunter Henry on new three-year contract

With free agency looming, the Patriots locked down their starting tight end. Hunter Henry has agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the New England Patriots, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Russell Wilson visiting Steelers ahead of free agency

The Russell Wilson free agency tour is underway. Wilson was spotted this morning at a Newark Airport catching a flight to Pittsburgh to visit the Steelers, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Eagles DE Brandon Graham: 'I've got faith' in getting deal done for 15th season in Philly

The Philadelphia Eagles and Brandon Graham haven't agreed on a new contract, but the edge rusher has designs on playing in Philly for a 15th season. Graham told PHLY Sports on Thursday that he has faith a deal can get done at some point.
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers 'hopeful' he can play 'two or three or four more years' in NFL

From the start of his move to New York, Aaron Rodgers said that he planned to play more than one season with the Jets. Now, the quarterback could be extending that timetable further, saying in a recent interview that he hopes to be able to play "two or three or four more years."
news

Bears, Jets announce expansion of UK NFL Girls Flag league ahead of International Women's Day

On March 7, a day before International Women's Day, the Chicago Bears and New York Jets helped launch the second year of the NFL Girls Flag football league -- the first all-girls competition of its kind in the United Kingdom.