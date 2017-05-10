Around the NFL

Titans GM: Road to success included stolen kidney fear

Published: May 10, 2017 at 04:40 AM

Mothers, don't let your children grow up to be NFL scouts.

On Good Morning Football on Wednesday, Titans general manager Jon Robinson heaped praise on first-round pick Corey Davis, saying that the 6-foot-2 Central Michigan standout "had just one scholarship offer and kind of had a chip on his shoulder. He went out and proved he was a really, really good football player."

But before Robinson was in the position to rebuild the Titans and make those assessments, he was a young scout on the road. Like many of us, he feared his kidney would one day be stolen in some seedy motel.

"Lotta nights on the road," Robinson said. "Traveling after practice. I think one of my -- I don't know if it's saddest memories, but I drove out after practice this one night at 8 p.m., drove about seven hours to get to the school the next morning. I won't mention the name of the hotel but the door was a little loose, it was one of those outside (rooms) where you had to enter from the outside.

"It was right beside the interstate, so I was a little nervous. I took my couch and moved it over in front of the door just in case if someone did jump in and try and steal a kidney for 50 bucks, he'd have to get over the couch."

The full interview with Robinson is worth watching, if only to compare the fear he has for potentially getting his kidney stolen to the fear he had addressing his former boss, Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Apparently, non-consenting organ removal is preferable to Belichick staring you down and teaching you how to scout defensive linemen.

Robinson also gets into his emotional bid at the JDRF gala, where he purchased a painting for $10,000 to benefit Type 1 Diabetes research -- a disease Robinson's daughter, Taylor, was diagnosed with a few years ago. If you have yet to see the footage, it's a good reminder of what is really important in this world. It also draws attention to a very worthy cause.

The second-year GM is becoming a popular personality in Nashville, not only for moments like the JDRF gala bid, but for interviews like these. Robinson has a solid, dry sense of humor and isn't as walled off as some executives around the league.

Perhaps that no fear, no worries mentality comes from surviving all those creepy motels. What could be worse, right?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 22

Safety Terrell Edmunds is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year, $2.5 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Buccaneers restructure QB Tom Brady's contract to create $9M in cap space

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers restructured Tom Brady's contract to clear cap space ahead of next week's draft, turning his base salary into a signing bonus and adding voidable years, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Andrew Berry: Browns 'were transparent with our intentions' with Mayfield's reps prior to Watson trade

Browns general manager Andrew Berry claimed the team was "transparent with our intentions" when asked about lame-duck quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Browns have still not traded Mayfield after acquiring Deshaun Watson in March.

news

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke: Jacksonville's choice at No. 1 still 'a work in progress'

Jacksonville has been on the clock since their final game of 2021 ended. The Jaguars still aren't quite sure who they're taking at No. 1 overall -- at least not enough to admit so publicly.

news

Rams RB Cam Akers disappointed in Super Bowl run: 'There wasn't really a lot of celebrating for me'

Miraculous is the only way to describe Rams running back Cam Akers' return from a torn Achilles last season. But according to Akers, the Super Bowl run lacked some gravitas because he wasn't at his personal peak.

news

Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside moving from wide receiver to tight end

A former second-round pick for the Eagles will be taking the field at a different position when Philadelphia opens its offseason program on April 25. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside intends to move from wide receiver to tight end.

news

Pete Carroll: DK Metcalf has 'shown a really good mentality' with contract situation looming

DK Metcalf reported to the start of the Seattle Seahawks' voluntary offseason workouts and, according to Pete Carroll, has been in good spirits about his role in the next phase of the club.

news

Former Dolphins WR DeVante Parker: 'I chose to get traded' to Patriots

The Miami Dolphins didn't have to ship DeVante Parker to his preferred destination, but GM Chris Grier said recently that he wanted to do right by the former first-round draft pick.

news

DeSean Jackson mulling retirement: 'I'm not really sure if I'm going to play next year or not'

Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson, one of the best deep threats of all time, is leaning toward retirement unless the "right fit" presents itself.

news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll says team has 'not moved on' from possibly re-signing OT Duane Brown

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that the team has not closed the door on re-signing five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown.

news

Hall of Fame approves revision to allow up to nine enshrinees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's board of trustees on Thursday announced the approval of changes to selection process bylaws, most notably a revision that will allow the election of up to three from the seniors category for the next three cycles.

news

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim says 'zero chance' Kyler Murray will be traded

As the world turns for the Arizona Cardinals and disconcerted quarterback Kyler Murray, team general manager Steve Keim has made it known that trading the franchise quarterback isn't in the cards.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW