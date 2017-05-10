Titans GM: Road to success included stolen kidney fear

"Lotta nights on the road," Robinson said. "Traveling after practice. I think one of my -- I don't know if it's saddest memories, but I drove out after practice this one night at 8 p.m., drove about seven hours to get to the school the next morning. I won't mention the name of the hotel but the door was a little loose, it was one of those outside (rooms) where you had to enter from the outside.