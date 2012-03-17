Titans GM: Peyton Manning 'looked comfortable' throwing

Published: Mar 17, 2012 at 07:43 AM

Peyton Manning worked out Saturday for the Tennessee Titans in Knoxville, Tenn., general manager Ruston Webster announced.

"This morning we traveled to Knoxville and had a workout with Peyton. I thought he looked comfortable throwing the ball and we had a good visit. This is another important step in the process." Webster said, via the team's official web site.

Webster's language was noticeably similar to that which Broncos vice president of football operations John Elway used to describe his impressions of Manning's workout on Friday.

Manning worked out at the Webb School of Knoxville, according to a report from Rivals.com.

The Webb school does not have an indoor facility, and given the inclimate weather in Knoxville Saturday morning, Manning likely threw passes in the rain.

"We enjoyed visiting with Peyton today in N.C.," Elway tweeted after the session. "He threw the ball great and looked very comfortable out there. Watching him throw today was the next step in this important process for our team and Peyton. It was a productive visit and went well."

The Titans now are the third team that Manning has thrown for, joining the Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers. Broncos representatives traveled to Durham, N.C. on Friday to work out the free-agent quarterback at Duke University. Elway and coach John Fox were joined by general manager Brian Xanders, offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, quarterbacks coach Adam Gase and medical personnel.

