Titans GM mum about possibly bringing back Haynesworth in a trade

The Tennessee Titans have talked with teams about many trades. Just don't expect anybody to say whether one discussion might involve trying to bring back defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth.
The Titans held a Tuesday news conference with general manager Mike Reinfeldt and four of their scouts to preview the NFL draft, which starts Thursday night. However, Reinfeldt refused to comment when asked about possibly trading for Haynesworth, who spurned an offer to stay with the team that drafted him in 2002 to sign with the Washington Redskins last year.
"He's under contract to another team, so I can't talk about him," Reinfeldt said.
Haynesworth has been absent from the Redskins' offseason workouts because he's unhappy with a switch to a 3-4 defense under new coach Mike Shanahan. Haynesworth missed a minicamp last weekend, and the Redskins swapped draft picks with the St. Louis Rams on Tuesday for defensive lineman Adam Carriker.
NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported earlier this week that Haynesworth hasn't openly demanded a trade, but he certainly would welcome one.
Asked if a trade for Haynesworth was imminent, Reinfeldt again declined to talk about a player who's under contract elsewhere. Asked if his relationship with Bruce Allen is getting closer, Reinfeldt smiled and said he has known the Redskins' new GM for a long time and they continue to be friends.
A reporters made one final try at a Haynesworth answer. Reinfeldt was asked about the possibility of trading for a player not specifically named Haynesworth before the draft.
"You want me to guarantee we're going to make a trade before the draft?" Reinfeldt said. "I can't guarantee that. We'll have a number of discussions over the next couple of days. We'll see how it goes."
Washington has just four draft picks, but Tennessee is stocked with nine, though with nothing in the second round after trading that selection away last year to draft tight end Jared Cook. The Titans currently have the 16th pick overall in the first round, but they have better trade bait in the third round with two selections.
The Titans ranked fifth and seventh, respectively, in fewest yards allowed in 2007 and 2008, Haynesworth's final two seasons with the team. Tennessee slumped to 28th in that category last season, and only one team gave up more passing yards.
The Titans offered Haynesworth a $34 million deal last offseason, but he chose to sign a seven-year, $100 million contract with the Redskins, with $41 million in guaranteed money, on the first day of free agency. With a recent payment of more than $20 million to Haynesworth, his deal now is much cheaper for any team wanting to trade for him.
