Thursday, Jun 11, 2020 05:46 PM

Titans GM: Contract talks with Derrick Henry have been positive

Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Derrick Henry's 2019 season was the best of his four-year career, and it came at the perfect time: a contract year.

Henry was franchise tagged in March and signed his tag in April, securing his services in Tennessee for 2020. Therein lies a greater goal for the two sides, though -- come to an agreement on a long-term deal -- and they've yet to achieve it. Titans general manager Jon Robinson said Thursday they've had contact with Henry's representatives over the past two weeks, and the talks have been positive, according to the Tennessean's Erik Bacharach.

There's no update on whether they are closer to a long-term deal, though. The deadline for the two sides to strike a multi-year agreement is a little over a month away on July 15.

There is a case to be made for not paying a running back, even one who rushed for a league-leading 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns. According to NFL Research, the current top five salary cap numbers for running backs entering 2020 belong to Le'Veon Bell, David Johnson, Ezekiel Elliott, Henry and Leonard Fournette. Of the top 10 rushers in the NFL in 2019, only one -- Ezekiel Elliott, who held out for a new extension signed in September -- wasn't playing on a rookie contract. And among the 10 running backs with the highest salary cap numbers in 2019, only two of their teams made the playoffs: Houston (Lamar Miller) and San Francisco (Jerick McKinnon).

Neither of those running backs appeared in a game for those teams in 2019 due to injury.

Since 2019, McCaffrey signed a lucrative extension. Dalvin Cook has been angling for a new deal. Nick Chubb will be in the same position as Cook a year from now.

But the last time we saw explosive running backs sign big-money contracts, they failed to live up to the expectations. Todd Gurley was cut just two years into his four-year, $60 million extension. Devonta Freeman saw just three of the five years in his $41.25 million extension signed in 2017.

Henry has proven to be reliable -- a backfield tank who's not only tough to tackle, but also difficult to weaken. Perhaps he will break the recent trend set by backs like Gurley, Freeman and Johnson (whose injury issues have kept him from doing much of anything since he signed his extension in Arizona). For now, though, he's on track to play on a lucrative, one-year deal in Tennessee in 2020.

As for those hoping such funds might be directed elsewhere, Robinson added there have been no new conversations with free agent Jadeveon Clowney, per NFL Network's Mike Giardi.

Related Content

Southern California defensive back Austin Jackson (73) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
news

Roundup: Dolphins sign first-round OT Austin Jackson

The Dolphins have now signed two of their three first-round picks, inking offensive tackle Austin Jackson on Thursday. Miami locked up QB Tua Tagovailoa last month.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws the ball during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Baltimore won 24-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Bills QB Josh Allen: 'I'm not going to be Captain Checkdown'

Josh Allen hasn't been one to check down much over his first two seasons. Don't expect that to change for the Bills QB, despite his low completion percentage.
Oct 24, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) talks with wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
news

McLaurin excited about Dwayne Haskins' potential in Year 2

Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins is about 20 pounds lighter heading into his second season. Having former college teammate and breakout WR Terry McLaurin should also help his cause.
NFL extends virtual period through June 26 in place of minicamps
news

NFL extends virtual period through June 26 in place of minicamps

While several teams plan to discontinue its virtual offseason this week, the league notified teams the virtual period will be extended through June 26 and there will be no in-person minicamps this month, Tom Pelissero reports.
Rams RB Darrell Henderson ready to roll after ankle surgery
news

Rams RB Darrell Henderson ready to roll after ankle surgery

Let the Rams' RB competition begin. Darrell Henderson is back after an ankle injury cut short his first year. With Todd Gurley gone, Henderson will battle Malcolm Brown and rookie Cam Akers for touches.
Saints TE coach: Jared Cook a 'one-on-one nightmare' for defenses
news

Saints TE coach: Jared Cook a 'one-on-one nightmare' for defenses

Following Jared Cook's second-half skyrocket, Saints tight ends coach Dan Campbell believes the TE will pick up where he left off last season. 
Colts QB Philip Rivers 'aggravated' by talk he was washed up
news

Colts QB Philip Rivers 'aggravated' by talk he was washed up

Rivers struggled in Los Angeles behind an offensive line that had more holes than a golf course, but in Indianapolis this season, the aging QB will play behind one of the best O-lines in the NFL. 
Kerryon Johnson: No problem with Lions drafting RB D'Andre Swift
news

Kerryon Johnson: No problem with Lions drafting RB D'Andre Swift

The Detroit Lions added running back D'Andre Swift in the 2020 NFL Draft, but their featured back the last two seasons, Kerryon Johnson, is happy to have a dual-threat option alongside him in the backfield. 
Thomas Davis: NFL players using voices in 'right way'
news

Thomas Davis: NFL players using voices in 'right way'

Are NFL players' voices being heard and are they exerting their influence? Redskins veteran linebacker Thomas Davis believes they are. 
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) looks on from the sidelines prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Rams, 34-31. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Richard Sherman: This time 'nobody can turn their eyes away'

While previous calls to combat social inequality went unanswered, 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman believes this time might well be different. "The impact will be greater."
Patrick Mahomes on players' video: Why not use my platform?
news

Patrick Mahomes on players' video: Why not use my platform?

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu discussed their participation in a player video in which they called on the league to condemn racism and a systemic oppression of black people.
