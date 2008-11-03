Titans game moved in first week of flexible scheduling

Published: Nov 03, 2008 at 03:27 AM

NEW YORK -- Tennessee, the NFL's only remaining unbeaten team, will be at Jacksonville at 4:15 p.m. ET instead of 1 p.m. on Nov. 16, the first week of flexible scheduling in the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys at Washington will remain the Sunday night game, beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The NFL will utilize "flexible scheduling" on Sundays in Weeks 11-17. Flexible scheduling will ensure quality matchups in all NFL Sunday time slots in those weeks and give teams a chance to play their way onto primetime and into the late-afternoon 4:15 PM ET time slot on CBS and FOX.

For each of the flexible scheduling weeks with the exception of Week 17, the NFL will announce the start times of games on Sundays no later than 12 days prior to that weekend. To ensure a Sunday night game and doubleheader games with playoff implications in Week 17, the flexible scheduling decision for that Sunday may be made on six days notice.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Las Vegas Raiders left with 'a lot to process' after Jon Gruden's resignation

Jon Gruden's sudden departure left the Las Vegas Raiders shocked, disappointed -- and trying to figure out how to move forward. Steve Wyche digs into a precarious time for the franchise.
news

Russell Wilson at Seahawks practice Wednesday, listed as DNP

Though he was listed as DNP, Russell Wilson (finger) was at Seahawks practice Wednesday and has yet to be placed on IR. 
news

'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Buccaneers-Eagles

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread previews four things to watch for when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Raiders GM Mike Mayock addresses Jon Gruden's resignation as head coach

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock became the first member of the organization to address the media following head coach Jon Gruden's resignation.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW