Titans game moved in first week of flexible scheduling

NEW YORK -- Tennessee, the NFL's only remaining unbeaten team, will be at Jacksonville at 4:15 p.m. ET instead of 1 p.m. on Nov. 16, the first week of flexible scheduling in the NFL.
The NFL will utilize "flexible scheduling" on Sundays in Weeks 11-17. Flexible scheduling will ensure quality matchups in all NFL Sunday time slots in those weeks and give teams a chance to play their way onto primetime and into the late-afternoon 4:15 PM ET time slot on CBS and FOX.
For each of the flexible scheduling weeks with the exception of Week 17, the NFL will announce the start times of games on Sundays no later than 12 days prior to that weekend. To ensure a Sunday night game and doubleheader games with playoff implications in Week 17, the flexible scheduling decision for that Sunday may be made on six days notice.
