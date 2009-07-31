Titans' Fisher hopes to have first-rounder Britt signed, at practice Saturday

Published: Jul 31, 2009

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Coach Jeff Fisher had hoped the Tennessee Titans would have their top draft pick on the field for the first practice of training camp. Friday there was no Kenny Britt in sight.

Fisher now is hoping to have the receiver around Saturday.

"It looks like things have fallen into place around him, so I'm optimistic. Before practice I visited with (general manager) Mike (Reinfeldt), and he felt like things were moving so I'd say we've got a decent chance of having him out here tomorrow," Fisher said.

The receiver from Rutgers was the 30th pick overall. He remained among the players drafted in the first round that had not signed as of Friday afternoon.

But the Titans are talking with Britt's agent, who did not immediately return a message left by The Associated Press. The Titans have gotten their top draft picks signed within the opening days of camp each of the past two years when their pick was much higher in the first round.

Fisher said he knew where Britt was and that the receiver is within driving distance of training camp, which is being held at the Titans' headquarters.

Britt became the first receiver drafted since 1998 and only the third ever by this franchise. The Titans want to use Britt, free agent signee Nate Washington and rookie tight end Jared Cook to add some help to an offense that ranked 27th in the NFL in yards passing in 2008.

The receiver isn't expected to start this season. He was slowed by a tight hamstring during the offseason, and receiver Justin Gage said rookies are hurt by not being at camp from the start.

"On the other hand, he's a guy who can learn his position, come back and still be a force to help us. Whenever he gets back, we'll welcome him," Gage said.

The easiest training camp schedule in recent years doesn't make it easy. The Titans have only two two-a-day sessions planned.

"Each play, each period is very precious," defensive end Jevon Kearse said when asked about Britt's absence. "When he gets in here, we're going to get him caught up to speed with everything and let him know what he missed."

Notes: The Titans placed All Pro center Kevin Mawae on the active physically unable to perform list. Mawae spent most of practice inside working, then came out to watch the end. ... K Rob Bironas also watched practice with what Fisher called a slight pull that will keep the kicker out a day or two. That left backup punter/kicker A.J. Trapasso to kick field goals during a drill, and the kickoff specialist struggled to hit between the goal posts.

