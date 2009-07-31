Titans' Fisher hopes to have first-rounder Britt signed, at practice Saturday

Notes: The Titans placed All Pro center Kevin Mawae on the active physically unable to perform list. Mawae spent most of practice inside working, then came out to watch the end. ... K Rob Bironas also watched practice with what Fisher called a slight pull that will keep the kicker out a day or two. That left backup punter/kicker A.J. Trapasso to kick field goals during a drill, and the kickoff specialist struggled to hit between the goal posts.