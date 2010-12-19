Titans' Fisher gives game ball to cancer-stricken Heimerdinger

Published: Dec 19, 2010 at 10:24 AM

Jeff Fisher had only one game ball to hand out after Tennessee ended a six-game skid with a 31-17 win over the Texans, and his football has gone to his offensive coordinator who keeps coaching despite being treated for cancer.

Fisher said Mike Heimerdinger has been in a "battle for your life so come on up." Fisher gave Heimerdinger the ball and hugged his friend. The Titans gave Heimerdinger a loud round of applause, and he quietly said, "Thanks."

The Titans (6-8) posted video of the moment on their website.

Heimerdinger was diagnosed with cancer Nov. 24. He hasn't missed a game yet while undergoing treatment.

The 58-year-old Heimerdinger is in his second stint as the Titans' offensive coordinator. The man called "Dinger" was college roommates with Redskins coach Mike Shanahan and helped coach then-Titans quarterback Steve McNair to co-NFL MVP honors with Colts quarterback Peyton Manning in 2003 during his first run as offensive coordinator in Tennessee.

Heimerdinger spent 2005 as the New York Jets' offensive coordinator before returning to work with Shanahan in Denver as the Broncos' assistant head coach in 2006 and 2007. Heimerdinger returned to the Titans in 2008.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

