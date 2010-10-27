Titans' Fisher dons detective's hat while making call on Britt

So how did Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher arrive at his decision on Kenny Britt's discipline after the wide receiver was involved in a bar fight early Friday morning?
The NFL's longest-tenured active coach did his best Sherlock Holmes impersonation, according to The Tennessean.
Fisher went to the scene of the incident, Karma Lounge, and conducted his own investigation late that night. The coach's sleuthing convinced him to sit Britt for the first quarter, then let him play the rest of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Britt then had the best receiving game in the NFL this season as the Titans stormed back to beat the visiting Eagles, 37-19. Britt caught touchdown passes of 26, 80 and 16 yards and finished with seven receptions for 225 yards -- all career highs for the second-year pro.
"Yes, I did go," Fisher said Monday night. "I went with the intention of getting as much information as I possibly could prior to making a decision on whether Kenny was going to play or not. I felt the best way was to go down there and see if I could find out on my own.
"I am not going to go into details, but I did talk to people there. And from what I was able to obtain, it was more clear that I needed to delay the decision."
Police are continuing their misdemeanor assault investigation, and Britt hasn't been charged. The receiver could face a sanction under the NFL's personal-conduct policy, and the Titans might further discipline Britt.
Britt reportedly tried to break up the bar fight, though some witnesses have said he joined in and punched one of the combatants.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.