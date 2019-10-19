Around the NFL

Titans first-rounder Jeffery Simmons activated

Published: Oct 19, 2019 at 04:37 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Selected with the 19th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, Jeffery Simmons had already torn his ACL in pre-draft training and the Titans knew there was a chance the entirety of his rookie season would be spent on the sideline.

Lo and behold, the defensive lineman out of Mississippi State has been activated ahead of the Titans' Week 7 game against the L.A. Chargers on Sunday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. The team later confirmed the news.

Having practiced through the week, Simmons is now set to make his NFL debut, though Rapoport added the Titans will be cautious in his return.

Through the season so far, Simmons was on the non-football injury list.

The ACL tear took place in February, so Simmons, 22, is in the midst of an amazing return. On Wednesday, Simmons practiced for the first time and was a participant through Friday.

As a college junior, the defensive tackle had 63 tackles, 18 for a loss and two sacks in 13 games.

In another Titans roster move, Rapoport also reported Saturday that outside linebacker Derick Roberson will be promoted to the 53-man roster, per a source. The team later confirmed the news in addition to Tennessee waiving defensive linemen Matt Dickerson and Brent Urban.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos signing WR Tim Patrick to three-year extension worth up to $34.5 million

Denver's receiving corps includes a trio of notable names. A less-heralded target has emerged as the group's fourth and now has a significant pay raise to show for it. The Broncos are signing Tim Patrick to a three-year contract extension worth up to $34.5 million with $18.5 million guaranteed, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Seahawks RB Chris Carson to undergo season-ending neck surgery

Chris Carson's 2021 season will soon be finished. The running back is having season-ending neck surgery and will remain on injured reserve.
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) ruled out vs. Eagles

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) will miss his second consecutive game after being ruled out for Sunday versus the Eagles on the team's injury report. 
news

Lions QB Jared Goff (oblique) doubtful vs. Browns; Tim Boyle likely to start

Lions quarterback ﻿Jared Goff﻿ is officially doubtful to play Sunday against the Browns. That designation sets up ﻿Tim Boyle﻿ to likely make his first NFL start.
news

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, to miss two games

Fresh off a dominant win over the Falcons, the Cowboys won't have a go-to target for at least the next two games with WR Amari Cooper being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Bears LB Khalil Mack to undergo season-ending foot surgery

Rest didn't help ﻿Khalil Mack﻿'s foot injury. The star pass rusher is undergoing season-ending foot surgery and has been placed on injured reserve.
news

Kyler Murray (ankle) will again be game-time decision for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Kyler Murray will once again be a game-time decision for the Arizona Cardinals. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that the Cards would take it down to the wire with the MVP candidate, noting that Murray has to be able to protect himself from re-injuring his ankle to play Sunday against the Seahawks.
news

Panthers QB Cam Newton to start Sunday vs. Washington

Cam Newton is officially the Panthers' starting QB. Coach Matt Rhule announced Newton will "take the first play," after indicating throughout the week that Newton was likely to seize the QB1 role.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Nov. 19

Do not fret, Ravens fans: Lamar Jackson is back. After being sidelined for two days with an illness, the superstar QB was spotted throwing at Friday's practice. 
news

Dallas Goedert, Eagles agree to terms on four-year, $57M extension through 2025

﻿Dallas Goedert﻿ is staying in Philadelphia. The Eagles tight end agreed to terms on a four-year extension through 2025. Goedert's deal is for $57 million and includes $35 million guaranteed.
news

Browns activate RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton from reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Nick Chubb﻿ will be back in action. On Friday, the star RB was officially activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing him to play in Sunday's game against the winless Lions. The club also activated pass-catching back ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ off the COVID-19 list.
news

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph preparing as if he'll start Sunday vs. Chargers

After finding out he was the starting QB the night before last Sunday's game, Steelers signal-caller ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ has been preparing to be the starter in Week 11 against the Chargers, even if ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ might return.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW