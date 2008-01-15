Titans fire offensive coordinator Chow

"Over the last week, we have done a lot of self-evaluation and I think we still have work ahead of us to reach our ultimate goal," Titans coach Jeff Fisher said in a statement. "I have informed Norm that he will not be retained as our offensive coordinator.
"I appreciate all of the hard work and contributions he made to the organization during his time here, but I have decided to go in a different direction and will start the process of finding a new offensive coordinator. We wish Norm and his family the best in their future endeavors."
Chow completed his third season with the Titans in 2007, all as offensive coordinator. The Titans strugged to score points during the regular season, and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2003 despite thier status as the only team to reach the postseason in a 16-game season while scoring only nine passing touchdowns.
The Titans ranked 21st overall in total offense (311.7 yards per game) and 22nd in scoring offense (18.8 points per game) under Chow last season.
Meanwhile, Titans defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has interviewed for the head coaching vacancies for the Redskins and Dolphins. He became the fourth candidate to interview with the Dolphins on Monday, although Dallas assistant head coach Tony Sparano is