Titans fans start 'Suck for Duck' crusade to land Marcus Mariota

Published: Oct 09, 2014 at 08:34 AM

We're barely into October, but the 2015 NFL Draft lobbying has already begun.

A group of Tennessee Titans fans, already frustrated by the play of the team's quarterbacks this season, are campaigning for the team to tank the rest of this season in order to draft early enough to select Oregon signal-caller Marcus Mariota.

Yep.

You can understand some of the Titans fans' frustrations with the quarterback position after a 1-4 start. Heading into Sunday's game against Jacksonville, starter Jake Locker is injured, Charlie Whitehurst has played unevenly and head coach Ken Whisenhunt might not be ready to turn to rookie Zach Mettenberger just yet.

We've seen campaigns to tank a season in order to land a top prospect before. There was the infamous "Suck for Luck" campaign that ended up turning out pretty well for the Indianapolis Colts following the loss and eventual release of Peyton Manning. Some fans even wanted to "Collapse for Clowney" last year prior to Houston landing the No. 1 pick and selecting the South Carolina pass rusher.

As for Mariota, the Ducks' quarterback told reporters on Thursday that the campaign by fans to pick him was surreal and that he was flattered by all the attention. Mariota, redshirt junior, entered the season largely considered a lock to be the first quarterback picked in 2015 if he chose to declare early for the draft. However, at least one personnel executive for an AFC club has been a little disappointed in his play.

Mariota will have a chance to put some concerns to rest this weekend when Oregon travels to the Rose Bowl to take on UCLA in a game with plenty of Pac-12, College Football Playoff, and draft implications.

We're sure the ratings in Nashville will be through the roof for the contest.

