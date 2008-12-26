Titans DT Jones voted GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week

Published: Dec 26, 2008 at 05:40 AM

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jason Jones is the GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week for games played on Dec. 18-22, the NFL announced Thursday.

Jones had 3.5 sacks, forced three fumbles and recorded five tackles in the Titans' 31-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jones was selected from among five finalists by voters on NFL.com/gmc. The other finalists were cornerback Leon Hall of the Cincinnati Bengals, safety Ed Reed of the Baltimore Ravens, defensive end Jason Taylor of the Washington Redskins and cornerback Josh Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/gmc throughout the month of January.

Leon Hall, CB, Cincinnati Bengals

Hall made two tackles and had three interceptions, returning one 50 yards for a touchdown, in the Bengals' 14-0 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Jason Jones, DT, Tennessee Titans

Jones had 3.5 sacks, forced three fumbles and recorded five tackles in the Titans' 31-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ed Reed, S, Baltimore Ravens

Reed notched two interceptions and added a tackle in the Ravens' 33-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on NFL Network's Saturday Night Football.

  Jason Taylor, DE, 
 Washington Redskins

Taylor had two sacks and forced a fumble, which set up the Redskins' only touchdown in their 10-3 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Josh Wilson, CB, Seattle Seahawks

Wilson contributed five tackles, one sack and two interceptions to help the Seahawks defeat the New York Jets 13-3.

