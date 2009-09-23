Titans DT Jones fined $5K for going into fight vs. Texans

Published: Sep 23, 2009 at 12:35 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The NFL has fined Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jason Jones $5,000 for unnecessarily going into a scrum during last Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Houston Texans.

Jones received the fine Wednesday.

Jones was ejected from the game after an official said he threw a punch on the Texans' sideline during the fourth quarter. Jones denied throwing a punch, and Titans coach Jeff Fisher said one day later that he couldn't see a punch thrown in the coach's film.

Jones said he didn't know what to expect because he hadn't been previously fined. He hadn't yet decided if he will appeal.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers trade LB Denzel Perryman to Raiders for sixth-round pick

Carolina is trading LB Denzel Perryman and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round selection, the team announced Wednesday night. 
news

Kyle Shanahan not naming 49ers' QB1 but has 'pretty good idea'

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan would not reveal whether veteran ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ or first-round rookie Trey Lance would start in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, but admitted he has an inkling of who it will be. 
news

Bruce Arians says Buccaneers will implement own COVID-19 rules for road trips

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Wednesday he is implementing his own set of COVID-related rules for his team this season that will look a lot like last year. 
news

Packers place Devin Funchess on IR; WR likely to miss second season in a row

Devin Funchess﻿' encouraging preseason has met an unfortunate early finish. The Packers placed Funchess on injured reserve, marking a potential third consecutive lost season for the former Panthers wideout.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW