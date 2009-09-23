Titans DT Jones fined $5K for going into fight vs. Texans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The NFL has fined Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jason Jones $5,000 for unnecessarily going into a scrum during last Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Houston Texans.
Jones received the fine Wednesday.
Jones was ejected from the game after an official said he threw a punch on the Texans' sideline during the fourth quarter. Jones denied throwing a punch, and Titans coach Jeff Fisher said one day later that he couldn't see a punch thrown in the coach's film.
Jones said he didn't know what to expect because he hadn't been previously fined. He hadn't yet decided if he will appeal.
