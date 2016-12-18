Around the NFL

Titans don't get iced in comeback win over Chiefs

Published: Dec 18, 2016 at 08:52 AM

The Tennessee Titans (8-6) rallied to score 12 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to stun the Kansas City Chiefs, 19-17. Here's what we learned:

  1. Abolish "Icing the kicker" forever, especially when it's one degree outside. Chiefs coach Andy Reid cost his team the win in part because he called a timeout before Titans kicker Ryan Succop attempted a 53-yard field goal as time expired. Succop came up short on his first try, but nailed it the second time around after warming up. It capped an incredible fourth quarter by Marcus Mariota during which he led the Titans to three scoring drives to stun the Chiefs (10-4).
  1. This is one to remember in Mariota's development. In frigid conditions, Mariota rebounded from two poor turnovers to lead a 10-point fourth quarter comeback in Arrowhead. Tennessee's 88-yard touchdown drive included two third-and-long conversions and another beautiful throw on fourth-and-5. Given 1:07 and no timeouts, Mariota calmly knew just where to go with the ball to set up the winning field goal. Now 8-6, this Titans squad has the look of a playoff team.
  1. This was a game of missed opportunities for the Chiefs. They were stuffed twice on the goal line in the first half, including a fourth-down try by Spencer Ware. Alex Smith's awful third quarter interception in the end zone helped turn the game around. After a fantastic first half by Smith, the Chiefs offense was scoreless after halftime.
  1. After Smith's pick, the Chiefs picked up a total of 30 yards in their next three drives. When push came to shove, needing three yards to ice the game late, Reid called for an option run by Smith rather than a throw. It was a safe call and safe didn't work against the Titans.
  1. The Chiefs are all but out of the running for the No. 1 seed in the AFC after this loss. It will make winning the AFC West and getting the No. 2 seed more complicated. Tennessee, meanwhile, is on track to play for the AFC South title in Week 17 against Houston. The Titans still can't afford a slip up against the Jaguars next week.
  1. This has been a season of big playmakers and winning the turnover margin for Kansas City. The formula almost worked again with a 68-yard Tyreek Hill touchdown run and a 3-1 edge in turnovers, including another big Eric Berry play on a forced fumble.
  1. Rishard Matthews' emergence as a deep threat has been a huge part of expanding Tennessee's offense. He finished with 105 yards on four catches.
