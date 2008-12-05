Titans DL Vickerson suspended four games for steroid violation

Published: Dec 05, 2008 at 06:27 AM

**Kevin Vickerson**, DL
Tennessee Titans

Age: 25

Height: 6-5  Weight: 305

College: Michigan State

Experience: 3rd season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The NFL suspended Tennessee reserve defensive lineman Kevin Vickerson for four games without pay starting Friday for violating the league's policy on anabolic steroids and related substances.

The league does not comment on the type of violation.

Vickerson's suspension will keep him out the rest of the regular season. He will be eligible to return on Dec. 29, a day after the Titans (11-1) conclude the regular season at Indianapolis. He has played in seven of the first 12 games and has 1.5 sacks.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

