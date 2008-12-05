Titans DL Vickerson suspended four games for steroid violation

Age: 25
Height: 6-5 Weight: 305
College: Michigan State
Experience: 3rd season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The NFL suspended Tennessee reserve defensive lineman Kevin Vickerson for four games without pay starting Friday for violating the league's policy on anabolic steroids and related substances.
The league does not comment on the type of violation.
Vickerson's suspension will keep him out the rest of the regular season. He will be eligible to return on Dec. 29, a day after the Titans (11-1) conclude the regular season at Indianapolis. He has played in seven of the first 12 games and has 1.5 sacks.
