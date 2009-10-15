Titans DE Vanden Bosch fined $5K for hit on Colts QB Manning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The NFL has fined Tennessee Titans defensive end Kyle Vanden Bosch $5,000 for his hit on Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning during last Sunday night's game.
Vanden Bosch said Thursday that he knows what the rule is on not hitting quarterbacks around the knees. But Vanden Bosch had been blocked and was going down as he grabbed Manning's legs.
Titans coach Jeff Fisher, co-chairman of the competition committee, said earlier this week that the rule states roughing the passer should not be called if a player is blocked into a quarterback.
