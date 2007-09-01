Titans cut starting safety, Thompson, backup QB Rattay

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans released starting free safety Lamont Thompson and quarterback Tim Rattay among 20 players waived Saturday, choosing for now to go with Vince Young and his backup Kerry Collins.
Thompson had been a starting safety for the Titans the past three seasons. But he struggled to catch up to plays last season and not even two interceptions this preseason could help him salvage his job. Calvin Lowry, who had split time with Thompson this preseason, will start in his spot.
The Titans also released seven of their own draft picks including receiver Courtney Roby, a third-round draft pick in 2005 who had struggled to catch the ball.
Others included linebackers Spencer Toone and Terna Nande, seventh -and fifth-round draft picks in 2006 respectively; running back Quinton Ganther, a seventh-round pick in 2006; and a trio of this year's draft picks in receiver Joel Filani, offensive tackle Mike Otto and cornerback Ryan Smith.
The Titans also placed receiver David Givens on the physically unable to perform list, which will give him another six weeks as he tries to come back from a left torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered last November.
They also placed defensive tackle Rien Long, who had arthroscopic knee surgery Monday, on injured reserve. Long missed the 2006 season with a torn Achilles tendon.
The other players released included offensive linemen Justin Geisinger, Seth Wand and Isaac Snell; running back Dontrell Moore; linebacker Colin Allred; tight ends Cooper Wallace and Jamie Petrowski; defensive ends Jason Hall and Josh Savage; defensive tackle Lauvale Sape; and safety Bryan Scott.
