Around the NFL

Titans cruise to victory as Henry unseats Murray at RB

Published: Sep 17, 2017 at 09:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The Tennessee Titans scored on five consecutive drives to open the second half, pulling away from the Jacksonville Jaguars and cruising to a 37-16 victory. The two teams are tied atop the AFC South with twin 1-1 records. Here's what we learned:

  1. Switching from a two-tight end to a three-wide receiver attack, the Titans seemed to lose their identity behind a tentative and sluggish DeMarco Murray in the first six quarters of the season. Upon turning to second-year power back Derrick Henry in the final two quarters Sunday, the offense finally clicked. Blowing the game open with a tackle-breaking 17-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, Henry finished with 92 yards -- and an unofficial changing of the guard in the backfield. After fading down the 2016 stretch run and battling a hamstring injury in preseason action, Murray has lacked the agility and explosiveness he showed upon breaking out of the gates last September and October. Henry is the better player right now, and the Titans seem to realize it.
  1. The Jaguars desperately want to pound opponents into submission with a talented young defense and the piston-churning rushing tandem of rookie Leonard Fournette and veteran Chris Ivory. It's a formula with the potential to propel Jacksonville out of the AFC South basement and into the driver's seat had the team's braintrust bothered to install a backup plan at the sports' most important position. In contrast to the season opening victory in Houston, the Jaguars ran headlong into the ugly reality that they cannot hide Blake Bortles if they don't jump out to a comfortable lead. Don't let Bortles' typical garbage-time production fool you; he was just 5-of-12 for 41 yards, a pair of interceptions and a 16.3 passer rating at halftime.
  1. Carrying the weight of a dysfunctional passing game, the back of Jacksonville's defense broke in the third and early-fourth quarters. That said, it's fair to point out the disappearing pass rush. After generating a staggering 10 sacks versus a slow-motion Tom Savage and inexperienced Deshaun Watson last week, the Jaguars managed just one takedown and two quarterback hits against the more elusive Marcus Mariota, operating behind a stout offensive line.
  1. Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey won the battle of the last two No. 5 overall draft picks, holding rookie wideout Corey Davis to four yards on one reception in the first half. Davis exited with hamstring injury in the second half as the Titans leaned on the ground attack and the tight-end duo of Delanie Walker and Johnnu Smith. Davis' status is a concern for next week's bout with the Seahawks, as he missed the bulk of August with a hamstring issue.
  1. The Jaguars sorely missed deep threat Allen Robinson, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 1. Marqise Lee assumed No. 1 receiver duties with 12 targets, but dropped a third-down pass when the score was tight early in the game. Bortles' second interception, thrown behind Lee, bounced off the receiver's fingers and into the hands of Titans safety Da'Norris Searcy. The majority of the 158 yards generated by Lee and Allen Hurns came after the contest was decided.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 14 Monday night inactives: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

The official inactives for the Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals "Monday Night Football" game.
news

36 players placed on reserve/COVID-19 list due to positive tests; Washington staffer positive for Omicron variant

Thirty-six NFL Players -- 25 on active rosters and 11 on practice squads -- were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday as a result of positive tests. It is the largest number of additions to the list since its creation in 2020, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Bills HC Sean McDermott says QB Josh Allen is day to day with foot sprain

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that quarterback Josh Allen is dealing with a foot sprain and will be day to day going forward. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier Monday that Allen is also dealing with a mild case of turf toe.
news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh 'plans' for Lamar Jackson (ankle) to start vs. Packers in Week 15

John Harbaugh isn't the most communicative coach when it comes to injuries. But he was willing to offer an update on Lamar Jackson -- and Ravens fans everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief. The star QB does not have a high-ankle sprain and is expected to start versus the Packers in Week 15.
news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, will miss 'MNF' vs. Cardinals

The Rams won't have one of their best players when they take on the Cardinals on "Monday Night Football." The team announced Monday that cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Joe Judge: Giants making strides internally that should produce success in 2022

Joe Judge's Giants are headed toward another disappointing result in 2021. But the coach expects things to next around next season. "I'm not interested in quick fixes," Judge said Monday. "I want to do this the right way."
news

Dolphins RB Phillip Lindsay tests positive for COVID-19; all three Miami RBs on reserve/COVID-19 list

Dolphins RB Phillip Lindsay is joining his backfield mates on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Tom Pelissero reports. Lindsay tested positive for COVID-19. Miami currently doesn't have any running backs on the active roster.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Dec. 13

Kareem Hunt's recent return from injured reserve has encountered another interruption. The RB suffered an ankle injury in Cleveland's 24-22 win over Baltimore on Sunday, and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday the team does not expect Hunt to play in Saturday's game against the Raiders.
news

Chargers HC Brandon Staley: 'You're witnessing something rare' with Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert made it look easy again in the Chargers' win over the Giants. As coach Brandon Staley reminded, that doesn't mean what the second-year QB doing is normal. "What you're witnessing is something special," Staley said.
news

Alvin Kamara carries Saints' offense in win over Jets as New Orleans snaps five-game losing streak

﻿Saints RB Alvin Kamara﻿ was not eased into the New Orleans offense after the dynamic running back returned from an injury-induced four-game absence.
news

George Kittle's big day spearheads overtime win over Bengals, puts 49ers in prime playoff position

The key element to the 49ers' win over the Bengals on Sunday was tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿, who caught 13 of 15 targets for 151 yards and a TD. Whenever ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ needed a big play, he looked Kittle's way.
news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy appreciates La'el Collins getting ejected for defending QB Dak Prescott

The Cowboys' La'el Collins was ejected for defending his quarterback in Sunday's win over Washington, and coach Mike McCarthy appreciated sticking up for QB Dak Prescott. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW