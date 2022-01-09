Titans clinch home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs

It's time for a little celebration in Nashville. The road to the AFC Championship will go through Tennessee.

The Tennessee Titans clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC and home-field advantage and its accompanying bye on the strength of their 28-25 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs will be the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. Both the Titans and Chiefs finished the regular season with 12-5 records, but Tennessee hold the tiebreaker thanks to its Week 7 win in Kansas City.

Tennessee, which has already won back-to-back AFC South crowns for the first time, is now the AFC's top seed for the first time since 2008.

The Titans are headed to the playoffs for the third season in a row, which is a first since the franchise arrived in Tennessee in 1997 and a first for the club since a run of seven consecutive playoff appearances from 1987-1993.