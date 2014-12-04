Titans CEO: Roster will look a lot different next year

Tommy Smith isn't taking Tennessee's embarrassing season sitting down.
The Titans CEO expressed confidence on Wednesday in coach Ken Whisenhunt and general manager Ruston Webster, but made it crystal clear that Tennessee's players are anything but safe.
"The roster is going to look a lot different next year," Smith said, per Jim Wyatt of the Tennessean. "Players need to be playing to the best of their abilities right now, and that will determine their future. There may be some players whose contracts might be up, but that doesn't mean they're not going to be here. There may be some players with multiyear contracts, but that doesn't mean they're going to be here."
Said Smith: "I can assure you this: I am committed to making this thing right. And we are going to build a team that this town and the fans can be proud of. I am going to build an organization and a team that is going to be known for winning, not losing. People will say, 'How can you say that with a 2-10 team?' I know there is a lot of work to do. It's taking longer than I hoped. But this thing is going to get fixed."
Smith told reporters that he felt "terribly disappointed" for Titans fans, a group suffering through another ugly campaign with a milquetoast cast of players offering little hope for the future.
It starts at quarterback, where Tennessee has cycled through three starters and seems all but done with Jake Locker after elevating sixth-round pick Zach Mettenberger. Talking of the rookie's late-season audition, Smith said point blank: "Zach has to get some work done."
The positive for Titans fans is that someone of power isn't satisfied with the long era of blasé football draping itself over this Q-rating-challenged organization.
Change is coming to Nashville.
