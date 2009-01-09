Titans center Mawae out for divisional-round game vs. Ravens

Published: Jan 09, 2009 at 07:49 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- All-Pro center Kevin Mawae won't play for the Tennessee Titans in their AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

Kevin Mawae, C
Tennessee Titans
Height: 6-4

Weight: 289

Career Games: 225

Career Starts: 222

Mawae hasn't practiced since hurting his right elbow Dec. 21.

The Titans issued their final injury report Friday and listed Mawae as out. That means second-year lineman Leroy Harris will start his second straight game and his first playoff game.

Reserve defensive end Dave Ball (back) also will be out for Saturday's game.

Cornerback Nick Harper (groin), defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth (knee), linebacker David Thornton (hip), defensive end Kyle Vanden Bosch (groin) and tight end Bo Scaife (illness) were listed as probable.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season's top 10 slot receivers: Rams' Cooper Kupp, Bengals' Tyler Boyd lead group

Is the Jaguars' decision to make a big investment in Christian Kirk paying off so far? See where he lands in the Next Gen Stats analytics team's ranking of the top 10 slot receivers right now.

news

2022 NFL trade deadline tracker: Full details on every move since start of the regular season

NFL.com is tracking all of the trades ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. ET.

news

Broncos GM George Paton backs Nathaniel Hackett, Russell Wilson after 2-5 start to 2022 season

The 2022 regular-season has not gone according to expectations in Denver, but Broncos GM George Paton told reporters Thursday that his support for HC Nathaniel Hackett and QB Russell Wilson has not wavered.

news

Chiefs acquiring WR Kadarius Toney from Giants in trade

The Giants are trading wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Chiefs in exchange for a 2023 third-round compensatory pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE