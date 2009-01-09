Titans center Mawae out for divisional-round game vs. Ravens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- All-Pro center Kevin Mawae won't play for the Tennessee Titans in their AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.
Kevin Mawae, C
Tennessee Titans
Height: 6-4
Weight: 289
Career Games: 225
Career Starts: 222
Mawae hasn't practiced since hurting his right elbow Dec. 21.
The Titans issued their final injury report Friday and listed Mawae as out. That means second-year lineman Leroy Harris will start his second straight game and his first playoff game.
Reserve defensive end Dave Ball (back) also will be out for Saturday's game.
Cornerback Nick Harper (groin), defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth (knee), linebacker David Thornton (hip), defensive end Kyle Vanden Bosch (groin) and tight end Bo Scaife (illness) were listed as probable.
